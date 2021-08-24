The Matrix 4 has just gotten its official title. Keeping up with the theme of the previous sequels' subtitles, the upcoming fourth installment will be titled The Matrix Resurrections, confirming a rumored title that had previously been leaked. Now, the title is official, as the news comes straight from the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Aaron Couch of THR was present at the event where he was treated to some of the first footage shown from the anticipated movie. Taking to Twitter, Couch revealed what he saw by writing, "Folks, I don't even know where to begin with The Matrix. Wow! It's called The Matrix: Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is in therapy, having forgotten The Matrix. He meets Trinity at a coffee shop. Neither remembers one another..."

It also seems that Keanu Reeves will have a look more reminiscent of his John Wick appearance . In another tweet, CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell added: "WB Sizzle Reel had Matrix 4 footage (VERY BRIEF) and Neo had Keanu's long hair and beard, a la John Wick."

It makes sense for The Matrix 4 to be called The Matrix Resurrections, as this carries over the theme seen with the previous sequel titles. After the original was released in 1999, it was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 2003. There was even a direct-to-video documentary released in 2001 called The Matrix Revisited, detailing the production of the first Matrix. What else were they going to call part four?

The Matrix Resurrections brings back Keanu Reeves as Neo with other returning stars including Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Newcomers to the cast appearing in undisclosed roles include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci. Oddly, Laurence Fishburne will not be back as Morpheus, as the actor previously revealed.

Filming the movie left Abdul-Mateen II starstruck as a fan of the original movies. Speaking with THR, the actor said, "I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, 'Oh sh*t, I'm really in The Matrix.' It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I've never seen before. It's so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making The Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it."

Lana Wachowski is directing The Matrix Resurrections. Wachowski also wrote the screenplay alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Harmon. As of now, details are not clear about the plot, and his new information from Aaron Couch above is the best we have to go on concerning what happens next. The ending of the third movie had most fans believing that a fourth movie was never going to happen, but we are in the age of reboots and legacy sequels.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. While many other big name releases have been getting delays, there hasn't been any indication at this time that the fourth Matrix will follow suit. Previously, the movie was scheduled for a May release alongside fellow Keanu Reeves movie John Wick: Chapter 4, but as we know, the pandemic had other plans.