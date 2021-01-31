The official title for The Matrix 4 has likely just been revealed thanks to an image shared on social media by a makeup artist for the movie, Shunika Terry. The image, which shows a wrap gift that Terry received for working on the movie, reveals that the title for the fourth movie in the Matrix franchise is Matrix Resurrections, which could offer some hints at the direction of the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel.

A few weeks ago, HBO Max released a teaser trailer that revealed The Matrix 4 logo with just the title Matrix, which many assumed to be the official title. While specific details regarding the plot of Matrix Resurrections AKA The Matrix 4 continue to remain a mystery, it has been revealed previously by returning star Keanu Reeves that the movie is not a prequel and follows on from 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.

Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, Neo and Trinity respectively, despite both of their characters seemingly being killed off come the trilogy's end. Thus, the newly revealed title, Matrix Resurrections, makes a lot of sense, and likely means that both characters will be brought back to life in some way, with many theorizing that the characters will exist solely within the Matrix, with events in the real-world led by the new cast members.

Alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, the fourth Matrix finds a few more familiar faces returning to the sci-fi action proceedings, including Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson, both of whom will also reprise their respective roles from previous movies. Matrix Resurrections will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

Reeves himself has revealed a few other insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

This is far from the first time that Reeves has applauded Lana Wachowski's script, which she wrote alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said back in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Matrix Resurrections is now scheduled to hit theaters several months earlier than expected thanks to the recent reshuffle at Warner Bros, moving from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. Despite the announcement that the movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date, director Lana Wachowski is reportedly "adamant" that Matrix Resurrections receives an exclusive theatrical run before being made available at home. A screenshot of Terry's original post can be seen courtesy of Nerding Reviews.