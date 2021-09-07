Our first official look at Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections has been revealed. Ahead of the release of the movie's first trailer on Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the first footage that can be seen by visiting the tie-in website WhatsInTheMatrix.com. The footage includes a look at Reeves in action as he reprises the role of Neo, and images of his return are giving fans John Wick vibes as they continue to spread on social media. And they're seeing it as a good thing.

"Shit just got real. John Wick has entered The Matrix. Machines are screwed," reads one tweet, including a photo of Reeves in the first look footage. It's easy to see what the fans mean by looking at the photo, which could easily pass as a John Wick: Chapter 4 screenshot.

Another fan tweeted, "Matrix 4 but it looks like Neo is now John Wick. I wonder if John Wick series was set in the Matrix universe... Looking forward to the Neo double headshot rampage."

Matrix 4 but it looks like Neo is now John Wick. I wonder if John Wick series was set in the Matrix universe...



Oddly enough, Neo and John Wick were at one point scheduled to duke it out at the box office with the very same theatrical release date. The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 were both scheduled to premiere earlier this year on May 21, 2021, before the pandemic changed those plans. The fourth John Wick movie ended up getting pushed back to next year, though Warner Bros. Pictures will release The Matrix 4 in December. If fans' minds are blown just from seeing these new photos of Reeves as Neo, we can only imagine what it would be like at the theater if both of these movies were premiering together.

Another interesting reveal to come out of the first footage provides another hint about Neo's return, and it's probably not what most fans had been thinking. One moment shows Neo popping a blue pill in front of a mirror in a very brief clip. The footage goes by quickly, but eagle-eyed fans might notice that Neo's reflection is not of Reeves, but another much older man. We can now let the speculation commence as to what's going on here, but it's our first clue as to how Neo is back after seemingly dying in the last movie.

My dad has been convinced for a year that Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 are the same film.



Other screenshots reveal more sneak peeks at the sequel. This includes a first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who joins the franchise with his role in The Matrix Resurrections. Recently, the actor spoke about how amazed he was when he was filming the movie with Reeves, as he came into the project as a big fan of The Matrix.

"I remember Keanu and his first line," Abdul-Mateen told THR. "I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, 'Oh shit, I'm really in The Matrix.' It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I've never seen before. It's so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making The Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it."

The Matrix Resurrections will be released on Dec. 22, 2021. Before then, the first trailer will arrive on this week on Thursday, Sept. 9. You can see what other fans are saying about the John Wick resemblance on Twitter.