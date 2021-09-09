Thanks to the newly released Matrix 4 trailer, we finally, at last, after all this time have our first proper look at the sequel that nobody asked for but everyone secretly wants, The Matrix Resurrections. With it, we have our first real look at Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's role in proceedings, and boy does he look a lot like one-time freedom fighter and Neo's mentor, Morpheus.

While the trailer shows off quite a lot of footage from the movie, it manages to keep a lot of the mystery intact, including exactly who or what Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing. But you cannot watch the trailer and not come away with a serious Morpheus-esque vibe from the actor, whose line delivery, dialogue, and wardrobe are all reminiscent of the role played so well in the original trilogy by Laurence Fishburne. It's all in the sunglasses, ladies and gents.

The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max December 22 #TheMatrixMoviepic.twitter.com/USY3CKSgXq — The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) September 9, 2021

How exactly Morpheus has returned, and why he is now being played by a much younger actor are all part of the mystery, and there are several shots in the trailer that deepen this mystery even further. At one point, Abdul-Mateen is looking at himself in the mirror and seems to be almost confused by his own reflection, while another moment has him teaching Neo kung-fu much like in the very first The Matrix, as well as offering him the choice of a red pill which will no doubt kick of this sci-fi action journey once again.

Rumors that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is somehow resurrecting Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections have been swirling for some time. The actor has remained suspiciously secretive about the whole thing, and was asked recently whether he is "playing a new character, or a version of somebody that we already know in The Matrix?" to which he slyly replied, "In "The Matrix?" Yeah, I think you're breaking up a little bit. All of a sudden, I can't hear you so well."

Further rumors have claimed that the former leader, who has now passed away, will return in the form of the Aquaman star as a "younger version of Morpheus" and more specifically "a digital version of that character." Incidentally, there is a glimpse-and-you'll-miss-it seen in the recent teasers showing Abdul-Mateen in some kind of machine during which it looks a whole lot like he is being created from a pixel-like material.

Thanks to the new trailer, we now have a much better idea of what to expect from The Matrix Resurrections. It seems that Keanu Reeves Neo has once again been inserted into the simulated world of The Matrix, and has no idea who he really is, with only fleeting visions offering some clue as to the life he led before. While certain elements of the movie like a lot different to its predecessors, and likely a lot different to what fans were expecting, the footage does offer a glimpse at some familiar, bullet-stopping, martial arts, slow-motion action, that will delight Matrix fans everywhere.

Produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021; it will also stream digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. You can venture down the rabbit hole once again with the new trailer courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.