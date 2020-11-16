Filming on The Matrix 4 has now wrapped, with the cast and crew reportedly celebrating the movie's completion with a huge party in Germany, despite nationwide health and safety restrictions forbidding it. As many as 200 members of the team are said to have taken part in the wrap party at Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Germany, with those behind The Matrix 4 reportedly circumventing the new protocols by claiming they were filming a scene for the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel.

According to a source who was lucky enough to attend, the mood at the party was 'exuberant', and while they added that no one was filming, the spokeswoman for Studio Babelsberg, Bianca Markarewicz, refuted this claiming that the team was shooting a 'celebration scene' and that 'hygiene regulations were complied with.'

"The production team consciously put this shoot with its many participants, right at the end of the filming," Markarewicz asserted.

While specific details regarding the plot of The Matrix 4 continue to remain a mystery, both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, despite their characters being seemingly killed off. Many have speculated that 2003's The Matrix Reloaded contains clues as to how Neo will be brought back, with the sequel revealing that there have in fact been several versions of The One. This has led many to wonder whether this version of Neo will be a brand new one, different to the Neo from prior movies, something that was alluded to further recently when Reeves was spotted out and about with a buzzcut similar to the first The Matrix.

Reeves has revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing The Matrix 4 as a love story, as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

This is far from the first time that Reeves has applauded Lana Wachowski's script, which she wrote alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said back in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Neo's return is not only a exciting prospect for fans of the sci-fi series, but has also proven to be a awe-inspiring experience for Reeves' co-stars. New recruit Jessica Henwick recently revealed that seeing humanity's saviour resurrected proved to be an exhilarating experience for her and the rest of the supporting cast. "It's trippy. I grew up watching these films," she said. "The first time Keanu spoke in character and said Neo's lines, Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I shared a look like, 'Oh my god, it's happening!'"

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix 4 finds Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson also reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

In a rare bit of good news regarding release dates, The Matrix 4 is now scheduled to hit theaters several months earlier than expected thanks to the recent reshuffle at Warner Bros., moving from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Guardian.