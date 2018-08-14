Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that The Matrix Trilogy, featuring 1999's acclaimed sci-fi action classic The Matrix along with the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003) will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on October 30th, 2018. Written and directed by the Wachowskis (The Matrix Trilogy, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, Sense8) and starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, The Matrix Trilogy is widely considered to be one of the most influential film franchises in recent history. The Matrix was released on 4K UHD in May 2018.

Written and directed by the Wachowskis and produced by Joel Silver, The Matrix won four Academy AwardsÒ* and revolutionized the sci-fi action film genre. The 2003 sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, were also written and directed by the Wachowskis and produced by Silver. The films were distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Silver Pictures.

The Matrix Trilogy 4K UHD release, along with the 4K UHD releases of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, are from a new scan of the original camera negative and is the first remaster of the films in nearly 15 years. The 4K UHD remasters were supervised by director of photography Bill Pope (The Matrix Trilogy, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Baby Driver).

4K Ultra HD showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs of The Matrix Trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of The Matrix Trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment. All discs also include 5.1 audio.

The Matrix Trilogy will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack for $70.99 SRP and features Ultra HD Blu-ray discs with the feature films in 4K with HDR and remastered Blu-ray discs of The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions will be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack for $29.99 SRP each and feature an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature films in 4K with HDR and remastered Blu-ray disc of the films.

Fans can also own The Matrix Trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on October 2nd.

"The Complete Matrix Trilogy presents the complete adventures of machine battling truth-seekers Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) in all three of the Wachowskis ground-breaking monumental sci-fi feature films."

The Matrix. Perception: Our day-in, day-out world is real. Reality: That world is a hoax, an elaborate deception spun by all-powerful machines of artificial intelligence that control us. Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne lead the fight to free humankind in the see-and-see-again cyberthriller written and directed by the Wachowskis, and winner of four Academy Awards.

The Matrix Reloaded. Neo. Morpheus. Trinity. They're back for the powerful second chapter of The Matrix trilogy, and exciting new allies join them in the struggle against foes who are cloned, upgraded and closing in on humanity's last enclave. Back, too, are The Wachowskis and producer Joel Silver, expanding their vision with a spectacle that rocks the senses.

What is the Matrix? Who created The Matrix? The answers lead to more worlds of bold possibility and to a destiny that passes from revelations to Revolutions.

The Matrix Revolutions. The Revolution is now. Neo. Morpheus. Trinity. They and other heroes stand on the brink of victory or annihilation in the epic war against the machines in the stunning final chapter of The Matrix trilogy. For Neo, that means going where no human has dared - into the heart of Machine City and into a cataclysmic showdown with the exponentially more powerful renegade program Smith. For The Wachowskis and producer Joel Silver, that means soaring beyond the amazing visual inventiveness of the first two films.

The Matrix Trilogy Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

The Matrix: Written Introduction by The Wachowskis, "Philosopher" Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur, "Critics" Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson, "Cast & Crew" Commentary by Carrie-Anne Moss, Zach Staenberg and John Gaeta, "Composer" Commentary by Don Davis with Music Only Track, The Matrix Revisited, Follow the White Rabbit, Take the Red Pill, Marilyn Manson "Rock is Dead" Music Video, Teaser Trailer, Theatrical Trailer and TV Spots.

The Matrix Reloaded: In-Movie Experience - Cast and creative team guide you through a unique infiltration of the filmmaking, Written Introduction by The Wachowskis, "Philosopher", Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur, "Critics" Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson, Behind The Matrix, Car Chase, Teahouse Fight, Unplugged, I'll Handle Them, The Exiles, Enter The Matrix: The Game, Enter The Matrix, P.O.D Sleeping Awake Music Video, Theatrical Trailer, and TV Spots.

The Matrix Revolutions: In-Movie Experience - Cast and creators navigate you through the Trilogy's thunderous conclusion - all as you watch the movie, Written Introduction by The Wachowskis, "Philosopher" Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur, "Critics", Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson, Behind The Matrix, Crew, Hel, New Blue World, Siege, Aftermath, Theatrical Trailer and TV Spots

On October 30th, The Matrix Trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions will be available to own in 4K Ultra HD from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. The Matrix Trilogy, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions will also be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.