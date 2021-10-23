The Matrix Resurrections could be the beginning of a new trilogy if Lana Wachowski deems it so, according to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. In a new interview with Deadline, Sarnoff has revealed that the upcoming fourth Matrix movie was "originally conceived to reboot the series on the big screen," meaning that it will likely set up for more action-packed adventures to come.

But could the potentially negative box office effect of Warner Bros.' 2021 hybrid release strategy, which will see many high-profile projects including The Matrix Resurrections hit HBO Max and theaters simultaneously, halt plans for a new trilogy? Well, according to Sarnoff, the ball is in director Lana Wachowski's court. "Anytime Lana [Wachowski] wants to make a movie, we're all in," Sarnoff said.

So, should Wachowski decide that there is indeed more in store for the likes of Neo and Trinity, The Matrix Resurrections could well lead to even more sequels to the hugely popular franchise, which originally concluded with 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. Trying to guess what The Matrix 5 and beyond would involve is almost impossible at this stage, as we barely even know what The Matrix 4 will entail. But, at the very least, it does suggest that The Matrix Resurrections will set up a bigger picture, perhaps even leaving certain elements frustratingly unanswered.

Thanks to the recent trailer, we now have a much better idea of what to expect when we're plugged back into the world of The Matrix. Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, who has seemingly been resurrected, and is once again residing in the titular digital world under the name Thomas Anderson. Despite being given blue pills by his therapist in order to dampen his destiny's call, Neo is haunted by dreams of his bullet-dodging past, and a chance encounter with Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity will reignite his search for the truth.

An official synopsis has also since been released, and teases a more dangerous world than ever before. "In a world of two realities - everyday life and what lies behind it - Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," the logline reads. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

Produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, each of whom will reprise their roles from previous movies in the series. They will be joined by a host of new characters, including Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has confirmed that he will play a younger version of Neo's former mentor, Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections will have its world premiere on December 18, 2021, in San Francisco and is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in movie theaters on December 22, 2021; it will also stream digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.