The Matrix is now back on everybody's radar thanks to the upcoming sequel, and with that brings fouth the questions that have plagued all of our minds ever since we first gazed into the artificial world way back in 1999. One such question regards actor Joe Pantoliano's character Cypher, a member of the heroic crew who betrayed the rest for another chance at being "plugged in". However, that is not exactly how Pantoliano sees things, with the actor having recently defended Cypher's actions.

"I always have arguments with fans of that movie because they look at Cypher and they say 'You were a traitor.' And I, being years in show business and having to dissect and having liberal vision of the character I'm portraying, I'm always arguing on his behalf. On Cypher's behalf. Like, who wouldn't take that deal? If you were given an opportunity and a choice and then you decided you made the wrong choice."You take the red pill, the girl that you love is in love with somebody else."

"You've gone through six or seven 'Ones;' Neo is just another guy that's gonna get his ass killed. And he's going, 'I've made a terrible mistake! Ignorance IS bliss. Why shouldn't I go back to a world and pick the person I want to be. Pick the career I want to have and have no memory. I'd betray anybody, I'd kill anybody.'"

So, much like everything else in the world of The Matrix, things are a lot more complicated as they initially seem. Joe Pantoliano reasons that Cypher is so unhappy with his choice to wake up in the real world that he has no other choice than to make a deal and return to a world of blissful ignorance.

To be fair to him, he is very unlucky in love, something which would drive most people forced to live in a grimy spaceship with a handful of other people to make selfish decisions. On top of that, he now has no other choice than to follow Morpheus on his fanatic quest to track down the mythical The One, no matter how many times it results in some poor sap getting killed.

There is also an interesting fan theory that Cypher was one of these supposed 'Ones' but that once this turned out not to be the case Cypher was just made a regular member of the crew, and grew more and more bitter as a result. In any case, Cypher was clearly not having a great time.

Whether Cypher was right or wrong, and whether or not he is a traitor, villain or victim is just one of the many philosophical conundrums posed by The Matrix, and we cannot wait to see what other head-scratchers Lana Wachowski offers up in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the two Wachowskis who directed the previous three movies. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson will reprise their roles from previous films in the series. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. This comes to is from Cinemablend.