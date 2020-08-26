Keanu Reeves was asked who would win in a direct confrontation between his two leading characters from John Wick and The Matrix, and the beloved actor had a most excellent response. With John Wick and Neo both serving as two of Reeves' toughest and most popular characters from his movie career, a potential showdown between the action heroes would likely be pretty explosive. Still, Reeves refuses to provide an answer to the hypothetical question, suggesting that it's much more likely Neo and John would instead team up.

"Well, No. 1, they wouldn't fight," Reeves explained during a recent appearance on Stephen Colbert's Late Show. Eager to get an answer, Colbert presses Reeves, asking what would happen if Neo accidentally ran over John Wick's dog on the road. Even in that situation, however, Reeves seems to feel that the two characters would make natural allies.

"[Neo] can bring the dog back, and John is like, 'What's going on?' No, they wouldn't fight, but maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines," Reeves adds. Colbert then jokes that this revelation is now "canon" in both The Matrix and John Wick franchises.

Reeves' appearance on The Late Show was done via webcam as the actor is currently in Berlin shooting The Matrix 4. The upcoming sequel is directed by Lana Wachowski and will reunite Reeves with returning franchise stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. There are very little details about the plot of the movie at this point, so it remains unclear how the sequel will tie into the previous installments of the franchise. Currently, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, Reeves is also set to soon shoot the fourth installment of the John Wick movie series. Just this month, it was also revealed that a fifth movie is also in the works with plans to film the two sequels back to back. As with The Matrix 4, there haven't been any plot details revealed about John Wick 4, though we can presume it will feature a very high body count like the ones that came before it. Coincidentally, the movie was originally set to share a premiere date with The Matrix 4 in 2021 before production delays pushed back both sequels. John Wick 4 is now set to premiere on May 27, 2022 -- just days before The Matrix 4.

First, fans of Reeves will be able to see him reprise another popular role this week. Along with Alex Winter, Reeves will star in the comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, providing the third and potentially final installment of the Bill & Ted series. After having its premiere date switched multiple times, the movie is now set to release on Aug. 28 in limited theaters and via video on demand. As with Neo and John Wick, Ted "Theodore" Logan is one of Reeves' most popular characters, and chances are the new movie is going to be very successful, even without a traditional theatrical release. This news comes to us from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube.