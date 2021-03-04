Keanu Reeves' Neo takes the blue pill and finds himself in Mike Judge's comedy classic Office Space in a wild DeepFake video. We finally have the answer to what The Matrix would have been like had Neo actually taken the blue pill. In the 1999 movie, Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus gives Neo a choice. "You take the blue pill... the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill... you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

This particular version of Neo comes to us from DeepFake video makers Ctrl Shift Face, and he decides to end the story. They take the face of Keanu Reeves and magically place it over Ron Livingston's Peter Gibbons character from 1999's Office Space, giving a new unique view into The Matrix. They even have Gary Cole's face swapped with Hugo Weaving's, and it's almost too perfect. This DeepFake video is more like an extension of The Matrix story, almost like fan fiction for fans who have wondered what would have happened if Neo went in a different direction.

As it turns out, the world of Initech is just too much for Neo to take. After being stuck in traffic and dealing with Agent Smith, along with some other familiar annoyances, Neo decides to throw himself off of the roof, which should be very familiar to The Matrix fans since the footage is from the first installment. Some people just aren't cut out for the life of sitting behind a desk in a small cubicle, and it appears that Neo made the right choice to join the rebellion in the first movie.

The Matrix 4 has a lot to live up to after the release of this particular DeepFake video, thanks to how well-done it is. Instead of using Ron Livingston's voice from Office Space, Cntrl Shift Face brought on impersonator Allen Jones to place his best Keanu Reeves impression into the video, which gives it an even more disturbing vibe from usual DeepFake videos. Regardless, The Matrix 4 is still on the way, and it will more than likely not have any link to Office Space.

The Matrix 4 is set to be released in December of this year. The highly anticipated fourth installment is produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the three previous installments with Lilly Wachowski. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt are all back to reprise their roles from the previous movies. As for story details, those are all being kept under wraps for the time being. With that being said, the promotional campaign will be kicking off within the next handful of months, so we should get a hint of the story soon. While we wait, you can check out the excellent mashup of Office Space and The Matrix in the DeepFake video above.