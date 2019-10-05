Zak Penn has revealed that Warner Bros. is actively developing two The Matrix projects. Fans of the franchise were blown away in August when it was officially announced that Lana Wachowski was on board both writing and directing The Matrix 4. In addition, it was revealed original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning to reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity, respectively. Since then, fans have wondered about Penn's story, which he has been working on for quite some time now.

Nearly two years ago, Zak Penn revealed he was working on something in the Matrix universe, though he did not specify what it was. With that being said, it's not going to be a remake or a reboot, which should put some fans at ease. Penn had this to say about his upcoming project and Lana Wachowski's.

"People keep asking, so let me clarify there are two different Matrix projects at WB. I wrote one set earlier in the timeline of the Matrix universe. Lana Wachowski is directing a sequel that I did not work on but can't wait to see. Neither of them are reboots.

It doesn't sound like Zak Penn can say a whole lot about his Matrix project, but we at least know that it takes place earlier in the timeline and that it will not be a reboot. The writer has said that he harassed Warner Bros. about getting the franchise off of the ground again. Instead of rebooting, Penn revealed that he wanted to expand The Matrix universe, which seems to still be the case and something he's still excited about.

As for Lana Wachowski's Matrix 4 movie, it's unclear what that will be at this time. Just last week it was revealed that the production is looking for an actor to portray a younger version of Keanu Reeves' Neo. The production is looking to work with a lot of the same crew and artists that worked on the first installments to keep everything uniform. "We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said when Matrix 4 was announced. He continued by saying, "we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix."

Matrix 4 will reportedly also bring back a young Morpheus too, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. When asked about the upcoming sequel, Keanu Reeves only said that it is, "very ambitious." That's pretty vague, but that's how things have to be for now as Lana Wachowski puts the finishing touches on the script and prepares for production. With casting already underway, we could see the movie starting pretty soon. As for Zak Penn's Matrix project, it's unclear where in the development phase that one is. You can check out Zak Penn's Twitter clarification below.

