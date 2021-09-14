After a prolonged wait, The Matrix Resurrections trailer hit the net last week, and fans were thrilled to see the promise of a return to the original recipe that blew their minds in 1999. Director and writer Lana Wachowski appears to have hit the nail on the head for fans, as she did with The Matrix, but the real proof is in Keanu Reeve's reaction after screening the final cut. Lana relays this about the experience.

"We showed the film to Keanu, and he really was blown away by it, and he said something that was typically Keanu, where it's incredibly insightful. And he's just sort of sitting there, and you don't expect some incredible revelation to come out of him at that moment, like casual brilliance just kind of rolls off of Keanu. And he was just sitting there, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it. And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'"

The reactions were echoed around the world:

The Matrix Resurrections trailer has been viewed nearly 8 million times on Twitter alone. What usually accompanies a sequel (threequel? prequel?) to a beloved classic, is the disappointment that the film didn't recapture and deliver the new and exciting experience felt taking your first turn on the ride. Well, heave your sigh of relief. The people, including Keanu Reeves, has spoken.

While we have a bunch of new characters introduced in the trailer, picking up from where the first film left off with our original duo Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) seemingly having forgotten the events from the films sandwiched between, is probably the most impactful in delivering that magical combination of nostalgia and originality. If you've, unbelievably, missed it, check out the trailer here.

This is where I would usually describe the plot, but it has been kept tightly under wraps. From the trailer we can surmise that although Neo and Trinity didn't survive the last installment, they are back, with no memory of their past lives, nor do they know each other. We see Neo, going by the name of Thomas Anderson, tell his therapist that he's having "dreams that weren't just dreams" and has also been taking prescribed little blue pills.

Along with our heroic duo, the cast boasts ﻿ Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a young Morpheus, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt playing Agent Johnson, Writing duties were shared for the Lana Wachowski directed film by David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon, and of course, Lana Wachowski ﻿. The Matrix: Resurrections releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. This news originated at CinemaBlend.