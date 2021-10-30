When it was announced that Mark Zuckerberg was preparing to announce the new name of his Facebook empire, the world waited with bated breath to discover what the new moniker would be and who would be first to poke fun at it when it arrived. It didn't take long, as Zuckerberg revealed that the social media giant would be now going by the name of Meta and also explained his plans for a whole virtual reality called the Metaverse, a name that appears in the 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, which he believes is the future of the online experience people can have that would blur the lines between social media and reality. Which sounds to many very much like a parallel to the reality seen in The Matrix, and it seems that the official Twitter account of The Matrix Resurrections feels the same way as they immediately jumped on the news.

A tweet on the social media site shared the recent promotional poster featuring the red and blue pills that have been seen in all of The Matrix movies, but in this version, the tagline of "The Choice is Yours," had been replaced with the words, "Now, based on real events." Just so no one had any doubt about the reference, they even made it really easy by using the hashtag, "#Meta".

While the announcement couldn't have come at a better time for Warner Bros. to take full advantage of the situation and use it for some last minute marketing as the December release of the movie approaches, there have been plenty of instant memes and references made to other big sci-fi franchises that deal with the premise of life becoming a bleak, computer run simulation with humans being controlled in numerous ways. For those who don't yet know what Zuckerberg's plans include, then his vision includes this:

"In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents' living room to catch up," Mark Zuckerberg said in his announcement presentation. "This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You'll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint.

Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more - instead of physical things assembled in factories, they'll be holograms designed by creators around the world.

You'll move across these experiences on different devices - augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms."

Obviously, no one is really expecting that we are going to suddenly all be confined to our homes, living everything via an online connection anytime in the near future for a number of reasons. There are a lot of people out there who struggle to use a multi-functional TV remote control, never mind attempting to work with holographic items, and when it comes to online connections, there are numerous places that struggle to keep a reasonable connection to watch a Netflix movie without it pausing to buffer a few times, so the idea of having a fully functional reality via the internet may be something that will be adopted by some in the same way Crypto-currencies have, but there is a long way to go before a majority get onboard with Zuckerberg's latest idea.

As for those who want to live out the adventure on the big screen though, The Matrix Resurrections arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.