Keanu Reeves' science fiction messiah, Neo, is back in a long black coat in a new poster for the upcoming sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, aka The Matrix 4. While details of Neo's return are being kept largely under wraps, Reeves has seemingly slipped effortlessly back into the role, oozing the same cool he always does as he once again dodges bullets and demonstrates his affinity for kung fu in his search for the truth.

Neo Gets His Coat Back In New Matrix Resurrections Poster https://t.co/w4qUbSvtmNpic.twitter.com/CjtnYqAk5Y — Keanuital (@Keanuital) November 8, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first Matrix movie. Twenty years after the first installment, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back for a continuation and extension of the original sci-fi action classic. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it's set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that's required to see the truth is to free your mind. Thanks to the recent trailer, several clues have now been revealed, with the movie beginning with Neo now living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco where his therapist prescribes him sinister blue pills. Though he does not remember his past adventures, a young Morpheus appears to offer him the red pill, reopening his mind to the world of the Matrix.

The promo material uses one of the most "Matrix-y" shots from the recent trailer, which shows Neo walking calmly-yet-determinedly towards a mysterious coffee shop cleverly named "Simulatte." The image has Neo bring back one of the most iconic items of clothing from the franchise, a long coat, which blows in the wind in the kind of super cool way that only a scene from The Matrix franchise can achieve.

Several original cast members will plug back in to reprise their roles in the follow-up alongside Keanu Reeves, including Carrie-Anne Moss as fellow freedom fighter and Neo's love interest, Trinity. The relationship between Neo and Trinity will once again take center stage in The Matrix Resurrections, with Reeves having previously described the movie as a "love story" saying, "We're out here trying to make some magic. We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story. It's inspiring. It's another version of a kind of, call to wake up. It entertains... It has some great action. All will be revealed."

Produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections has amassed a stellar cast alongside Reeves and Moss, with the sequel set to feature a line-up of new faces including new Morpheus actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, who was recently announced to be joining the highly anticipated project. Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson will also return to reprise their respective roles from previous installments.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in movie theaters on December 22, 2021, and will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date.