The Matrix Resurrections has now been officially given an R-rating, confirming that the movie will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors. The upcoming sci-fi action sequel has been given the rating for "violence and some language," suggesting that once again this deep-dive into the digital world of The Matrix will feature all of the bullet-dodging action that audiences will expect.

The Matrix Resurrections is being directed by visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, who this time is flying solo without fellow director and real-life sibling Lilly Wachowski. The movie is the fourth installment in the ground-breaking franchise that first redefined both the sci-fi and action genres way, way back in 1999. While the twists and turns that will no doubt litter the plot largely remain a mystery, an official synopsis from Warner Bros. has offered some clues. "In a world of two realities - everyday life and what lies behind it - Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," the outline reads. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of The Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

From the recent trailer, we can also now determine that Reeves' Neo is has once again been plugged into the titular world, and is now living under the name Thomas Anderson. The former chosen one is haunted by visions of his epic past, and is being forced to take blue pills to keep his destiny at bay, but will they be enough to keep him from discovering the truth all over again? No. No it won't.

Despite some speculation to the contrary, it seems that The Matrix Resurrections will pick up years after the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, re-introducing Keanu Reeves chosen one, Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The highyl anticipated sequel has amassed a stellar cast alongside the two leads, including Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Christina Ricci (Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (Empire), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, Gotham).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also joins the resistance as a younger version of Morpheus, the freedom fighter and mentor portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original Matrix trilogy. The actor recently divulged some information on the character's mysterious resurrection saying, "I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus," he explained. "This is definitely a different iteration of the character. I play a character who's definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus. This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There's a lot in our story that's about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn't exempt from that."

The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2021, and it will be made available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. This comes to us courtesy of Film Ratings.