A newly released, official synopsis for the upcoming Matrix sequel that nobody realized they wanted, The Matrix Resurrections, teases a "stronger, more secure, and more dangerous" version of the titular artificial reality. As well as a much more formidable Matrix, the new synopsis, which was released by Warner Bros., brings Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson back into the fray, as he must once again decide whether to leave his life behind in search of the truth.

"In a world of two realities - everyday life and what lies behind it - Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

The Matrix Resurrections is being helmed by visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, this time flying solo and without Lilly Wachowski, and is the fourth installment in the ground-breaking franchise that redefined a genre way, way back in 1999. While plot details largely remain a mystery, and despite some theories to the contrary, The Matrix Resurrections looks to be a continuation of the story established in the first The Matrix and initially concluded in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. The sequel will reunite original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity, and finds Reeves' digital Jesus once again trapped within the confines of The Matrix.

Once again going by the name Thomas Anderson, Neo is now living a seemingly normal life, though he is haunted by visions of his action-packed past. Forced to take blue pills to keep his destiny at bay, Neo will soon be thrown back into the war between man and machines by a band of freedom fighters, led by a mysterious young version of former mentor Morpheus.

The sequel has amassed a stellar cast, including Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Christina Ricci (Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (Empire), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8, Treadstone), Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, Gotham), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) who has now been confirmed to be playing the younger version of the rebel leader Morpheus.

Returning lead Keanu Reeves has since revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect from Neo when they plug back in to the beloved franchise later this year, with the actor heaping praise on the vision of director Lana Wachowski, before describing the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2021, and it will be made available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. This comes to us from Warner Bros..

