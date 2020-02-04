Unfortunately, no one can be told what The Matrix is. You'll have to see it for yourself. Join Neo (Keanu Reeves) on his journey exploring The Matrix, accompanied by Don Davis' adrenaline-fueled score, soon available on picture disc vinyl for the very first time, from Varèse Sarabande Records.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the 1999 sci-fi hit The Matrix by composer Don Davis will be released for the first time as a picture disc LP on March 13, 2020, exclusively from Varèse Sarabande Records. Side A features an image of the Matrix's green code, while Side B shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) in full action mode. The soundtrack album weds Davis' mastery of musical detail and coloration to a largely atonal postmodern concerto that's complex, dark and unrelenting. The vinyl is now available for pre-order on VareseSarabande.com.

After the success of the first film, The Matrix, directed by The Wachowski Brothers, went on to become a billion-dollar franchise, and Don Davis' epic scores propelled the story forward across the trilogy, in which Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a computer hacker who learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers. With news that The Matrix will be returning for a fourth installment in 2021, new and original fans are revisiting the film that started it all.

A native of Anaheim, California, Don Davis is a composer, conductor and orchestrator best known for his work on The Matrix franchise. He has created numerous television and film scores and is the recipient of two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Beauty and The Beast and his rousing, brassy music for Steven Spielberg's seaQuest DSV. Additionally, Davis contributed a subtle blend of elements for Life of the Party: The Pamela Harriman Story (with Ann-Margret); and his tense, terse harmonies added a creepy ambience to the critically lauded NBC miniseries House of Frankenstein (dir. Peter Werner). Davis has won four BMI Film Music Awards, one for each Matrix film as well as Jurassic Park III.

The Matrix Soundtrack LP - Side A

1. Main Title / Trinity Infinity (3:51)

2. Unable To Speak (1:14)

3. The Power Plant (2:42)

4. Welcome To The Real World (2:25)

5. The Hotel Ambush (5:27)

The Matrix Soundtrack LP - Side B

1. Exit Mr. Hat (1:19)

2. A Virus (1:33)

3. Bullet Time (1:08)

4. Ontological Shock (3:31)

5. Anything Is Possible (6:48)

You can pre-order The Matrix soundtrack LP at the Varèse Sarabande right now. Keep up with news on The Matrix 4 as new trickles out about the new installment in the sci-fi franchise.