The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski's recent revelation that the movie was always meant to be a metaphor for transgender identity has given the sci-fi classic a layer of interpretation many always suspected was there. Neo himself, Keanu Reeves, was recently asked about this element of The Matrix, to which the actor acknowledged that, while he was not aware of the transgender allegory, he thinks it's "cool".

"I never spoke to Lilly about that. She never conveyed that to me. I think the Matrix films are profound, and I think that allegorically, a lot of people in different versions of the film can speak to that, and for Lilly to come out and share that with us, I think is cool."

Lilly Wachowski revealed that this was almost meant to be one of the movie's purposes, with the director saying, "I'm glad that it has gotten out, that was the original intention. But the world wasn't quite ready yet at a corporate level. The corporate world wasn't ready for it. When you make movies and it's this public art form, I think any kind of art that you put into the universe there's a letting go process. Because it's entering into public dialogue. I like that there's an evolution process that we as human beings engage in art in a nonlinear way. We can always talk about something in new ways, and in new light."

The original plan was for the character Switch to be a man in the real world and a woman once they entered the Matrix. The studio stepped in and put a stop to the idea. This was at a time before both Lilly and Lana Wachowski, who directed The Matrix trilogy, underwent gender affirmation procedures in their personal lives.

It will be interesting to see whether these ideas are folded into the upcoming Matrix 4. Plot details for upcoming sequel are being kept strictly under wraps, but we do know that Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo a.k.a. The One, despite his character dying in the finale of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. While specific details remain scarce, Reeves has heaped praise on the movie's script saying, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

In addition to Keanu Reeves, the follow-up also finds Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from the previous movies. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

One character that surprisingly will not be returning is Laurence Fishburne's resistance leader Morpheus, with the actor recently disappointing fans everywhere saying, "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great." The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us from Yahoo.