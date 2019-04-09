The Jason Statham kicks a giant prehistoric shark in the face for two hours motion picture The Meg was one of the more entertaining horror-action movies to hit the screen last year. National Treasure and 3 Ninjas director Jon Turteltaub's big-budget adaptation of author Steve Alten's 1997 blockbuster book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror was a big enough hit with audiences (and kinda critics) that it seems The Meg 2 is set to swim our way sooner rather than later. But more interesting still is the fact that The Meg 2 may be based on one of Alten's other The Meg books.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently said in an interview.

"I think a little bit and I'm going to reserve comment because until I read it, I don't want to send people off in the wrong direction."

Fair enough, Di Bonaventura. But just saying The Meg 2 might be based on another one of Alten's The Meg novels (if only "a little bit") is news enough to get Alten fans circling like... barracudas, I guess. Anyhow, if we can believe Di Bonaventura and go by the thought process that The Meg 2 will be "a little bit" based on another Steve Alten tale of aquatic terror, then the some of the other books that The Meg 2 might draw from include The Trench, Meg: Primal Waters, and Meg: Hell's Aquarium. There is also Meg: Origins, as well as Meg: Generations, and the sharks as slashers sounding Meg: Nightstalkers. Or hell, the new movie might even be based on the upcoming novel Meg: Purgatory which is all set to hit shelves sometime later this year.

Meanwhile, Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure: Book of Secrets, While You Were Sleeping) directed the original The Meg movie we got last year from a screenplay written by Dean Georgaris (The Manchurian Candidate), along with Jon and Erich Hoeber (Battleship). That film was loosely based on Alten's 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror and told a tale of terror that centered on a big and bald rescue diver named Jonas Taylor who is recruited by a visionary oceanographer to save the crew of a disabled deep-sea submersible trapped at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. With time running out, the team and the sea itself face an unimaginable threat when a massive creature attacks -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon previously thought to be extinct.

The movie starred Jason Statham (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Li Bingbing (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution), and Rainn Wilson (The Office, My Super Ex-Girlfriend). Cliff Curtis (Live Free or Die Hard, Fear the Walking Dead) joined them along with Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Robert Taylor (The Matrix, Vertical Limit), and Winston Chao (Zhongkui: Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal). Also in the cast where Sophia Cai (Somewhere Only We Know), Page Kennedy (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious BIG), and Jessica McNamee (The Time of Our Lives, I'm Just F*cking With You). Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) rounded out the cast along with Masi Oka (Heroes Reborn, Mozart in the Jungle). This update comes to us via /Film.