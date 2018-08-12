The Meg is the king of the box office this weekend with $44.5 million in North America alone. The giant prehistoric shark movie was able to blow past projections, which had the film originally pegged at about $25 million. The Jason Statham-starring film was also a hit overseas as well, earning $97 million for a grand total of $141.5 million for its premiere weekend. Positive reviews and a pretty epic promotional campaign played a huge role in The Meg's box office success.

The second spot at this weekend's box office went to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which earned $20 million in its third weekend in theaters. Worldwide, the movie has made $437.5 million to date. As for the third position, Disney's Christopher Robin brought in $12.4 million in its second weekend in theaters. The live-action film has only brought in $50 million domestically, which apparently does not have Disney concerned at all.

The controversial Slender Man made its box office debut this weekend and took in $11.3 million, earning the fourth spot. The movie was made with a small budget of $10 million, so this was a particularly strong start for the Sony project. Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman also made its debut this weekend and took the fifth spot, earning $10.7 million. The film is based off of a true story about two Colorado policemen, one black (John David Washington) and one Jewish (Adam Driver), who infiltrated their local KKK chapter in the early 1970s.

The number six spot at this weekend's box office went to The Spy Who Dumped Me, taking in $6.6 million. Worldwide, the comedy has earned $26.2 million in its two weeks in theaters. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again took the seventh position, earning $5.8 million. The sequel has made $280.8 million worldwide, with over half of that coming from overseas ticket sales. The Equalizer 2 brought in $5.5 million this weekend, earning the eighth spot.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation took the ninth spot at this weekend's box office, earning $5.1 million. The Adam Sandler-led sequel blasted past predictions and has brought in $378.2 million worldwide in its fifth weekend in theaters. Finally, the tenth spot went to Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which took in $4 million this weekend. The sequel has earned $448.9 million since premiering six weeks ago. Domestically, the film has beaten the first installment by over $20 million, However, on the worldwide stage, the movie has earned considerably less, which many attribute to the delay of the sequel overseas because of World Cup. You can look at the rest of this weekend's box office numbers at Box Office Mojo.