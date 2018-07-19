Summer is for shark lovers. In addition to The Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week celebration, fans of underwater apex predators are becoming accustom to at least one shark-themed horror movie a year. In 2016, we dipped our toes into The Shallows; 2017 took us 47 Meters Down; in 2018, it's all about The Meg! Short for megalodon, the high-octane thriller is based on Steve Alten's 1997 bestseller, Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.

We've already seen a few posters for The Meg, all of which feature the film's titular leviathan. Today, however, we're seeing an International poster that puts the film's diverse human cast front and center. From left to right, we see Cliff Curtis (as James 'Mac' Mackreides), Shuya Sophia Cai (as Meiying), Winston Chao (as Dr. Minway Zhang), Bingbing Li (as Suyin), Jason Statham (as Jonas Taylor), Ruby Rose (as Jaxx Herd), and Rainn Wilson (as Jack Morris). Of course, the poster isn't shark-free; good old Meg is also prominent.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, The Meg looks like a mix of elements seen in Deep Blue Sea and Moby Dick. Statham's Jonas Taylor clearly has a bone to pick with this prehistoric menace, making him a modern-day Ahab; this, combined with cutting-edge underwater technologies, should make for an action-packed extravaganza perfect for summertime thrill seekers. The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub, who genre fans know best as a television producer, responsible for helming Jericho, Harpers Island, and Rush Hour, along with films like Phenomenon in 1996 and 2004's National Treasure.

"A deep-sea submersible-part of an international undersea observation program-has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific...with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew-and the ocean itself-from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below...bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time."

Megalodon (aka Carcharocles megalodon) loosely translates to "big tooth" and refers to an ancient species of sharks believed to have gone extinct over 2 million years ago after stalking the world's oceans during the Early Miocene to the end of the Pliocene. The idea that megalodon could still exist in small pods at extreme depths have been bolstered by unconfirmed sightings that have risen to the status of urban legends, not to mention mockumentaries/docufiction along the lines of The Discovery Channel's Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives which duped audiences in 2014. Considering the vast majority of what lies beneath the waves remains a mystery to mankind, it's the kind of "what if" scenario that really floats (pun intended)! You can give the trailer a spin below. This news first appeared on We Got This Covered.