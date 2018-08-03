The Meg is getting ready to crash into theaters next week and we have some pretty funny nutritional beachgoer posters to chum the waters and celebrate with. It has to be noted that the Jason Statham movie has already had a number of awesome posters, each one seemingly getting better than the last, but these are pretty amazing. Each of the 4 new posters depicts different beachgoers, even a couple, and their accompanying nutritional facts in case any health-conscious sharks happen to stumble upon them.

The new posters for The Meg feature the tag line "Pleased to Eat You," which is quite literal here since we see the nutritional facts for some tasty humans in skimpy clothing. It looks like humans are pretty high on sodium, according to the posters, so some sharks with higher blood pressure may want to shy away from the adults or couple packages. However, these posters are aimed at Megalodon, a 75-foot prehistoric shark, which means that these nutritional facts really don't matter since humans can get stuck in between its teeth.

In real-life, Megalodon is truly extinct and not hanging out off the coast of China like in The Meg. The Megalodons first arose 15.9 million years ago and they were a force to be reckoned with. They weighed over 50 tons and some researchers have likened them to great white sharks on steroids, which does not paint a very pretty picture. Megalodon kept up its physique by chomping down on whales, dolphins, and seals, consuming over a ton of food a day, driving the point home that the humans would be toothpicks.

A lot is known about the Megalodon because of the regenerating teeth that they had. They, like other sharks, cycle through teeth continuously throughout their lives, shedding thousands of teeth into the ocean, which have been found by researchers over the years. The Meg is embellishing the size by about 15 feet, as the Megalodon is thought to only have reached around 60 feet. Well, they're also stating that one is still alive too, so there's that as well.

The thought of the prehistoric shark still being alive is one of the best things that The Meg has going for it in terms of storyline. Early reviews are also praising the non-stop action of the film. The movie isn't even out yet and it's being hailed as one of the best movies of the summer. Many are hoping that it's at least as good as all of the promotional material for the movie has been. These new nutritional posters are going to be really hard to top, even after The Meg went after a poor helpless dog, so we'll just have to wait and see how everything goes at the box office. If all goes well, Jason Statham says that we can expect to see a lot more of The Meg in the future. Warner Bros. Pictures'The Meg hits theaters on August 10th.