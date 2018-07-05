Jason Statham is ready for The Meg in a brand-new TV spot that pits humans up against a 75-foot prehistoric shark. The brief spot also warns beachgoers to swim faster this summer, which is something that audience members will undoubtedly shout to themselves while watching The Meg on the big screen. The promotional campaign for the film is starting to heavily ramp up with about a month left to go as of this writing. Last week we were treated to two ferocious posters and today, we're gifted with a new TV spot.

"It's Megalodon," states Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor in the new TV spot for The Meg. After that, there's a few clips that are sure to send anyone with a fear of sharks over the edge. From the creeping shot of the underwater seaweed giving way to unsuspecting swimmer's feet to the paddle boarder completely unaware that the 75-foot prehistoric shark is right below her, The Meg is not messing around. All hell breaks loose after the unsettling intro of relative peace as closeups of the giant shark's mouth come into focus as well as underwater struggling and explosions.

Jason Statham has been doing some press over the last few weeks and he has doubled down on his comments about a possible sequel to The Meg. The 50-year old British action star stated that if the movie strikes a chord with moviegoers they could all be back for more. The early reactions to the promotional material have been off the charts, so a sequel seems likely at this point in time. However, when it comes to the idea of The Meg 2, Statham is quick to point out that much of the responsibility falls on the audiences. He explains.

"I think it's like anything in this day and age - if it makes money, there's obviously an appetite to make more money. And if it doesn't do well, they'll soon sweep it under the carpet. But that's the way Hollywood works. Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience. People are the ultimate decider; the audience is the decider of whether anything gets to be a sequel or not."

The Meg is based on Steve Alten's 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror. The book is actually the first in a series, so there is plenty of source material to pull from if and when it comes time to make a sequel. Statham plays Jonas Taylor, a diver who comes up against a Megalodon, which has attacked a Pacific Ocean deep-seas submersible. The movie also stars Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and Robert Taylor.

The Meg swims into theaters on August 10th, which is only a few weeks away as of this writing. What looks like an action packed suicide mission could end up as a franchise in the future, so be prepared for the possibility of a lot more. As for now, you can check out the brand-new TV spot for The Meg, below, thanks to the Warner Bros. U.K. YouTube channel. And remember to swim faster when swimming in the ocean this summer.