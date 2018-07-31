The Meg looks like a lot of fun. Big scary shark. Even scarier Jason Statham. It's what summer movies are all about. And the early reviews are loving it. To help add to the excitement, Warner Bros. has released a new VR experience that puts you up close and personal with this big bad Megalodon. And it's terrifying. Better get your big boy britches on before you dive into these waters. You might not be coming back.

"The Meg: Submersive VR Experience puts viewers head-to-head with the largest prehistoric shark to ever exist. Diving in open water, the virtual reality experience gives viewers a visceral view of the ocean depths. An encounter with the Megalodon is inevitable as you see her lurking in the waters nearby..."

The Meg recently screened for its first audiences, and they're going bananas for this hulking thriller. Some are calling it the perfect summer movie. Others can't get over how just plain fun it is. In a summer full of movies that have been pretty good, this one is the perfect capper. And it's coming next weekend, so get your scuba gear ready. Also, from the sounds of things, you'll definitely want to see this giant shark in 3D. Here's the official synopsis from the studio.

"A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon."

The giant shark at the heart of The Meg will be getting a lot of screen time in this anticipated thriller. That's one thing that has made recent great white movies such as 47 Meters Down and The Shallows so disappointing. We barely got any big fish moments to cheer for. The Meg changes the game in a big way, with the giant prehistoric beast getting top billing over even Jason Statham. So if you've been waiting for a good shark movie that's all bite, it sounds like The Meg is definitely going to deliver on that promise.

The Meg cast gives Jason Statham some fun players to engage with. The very popular Ruby Rose is on deck, along with Li BingBing and The Office's very funny Rainn Wilson. Fear the Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis gets to battle sharks instead of zombies this time out. And beloved Heroes favorite Masi Oka is also coming along for the ride.

You can dive in and experience what it's like to swim with The Meg in this thrilling new VR video direct from Warner Bros. Just don't forget to breath. And be sure you check out The Meg in theaters on August 10. It's the only way to experience this giant shark thriller.