Netflix and Mike Flanagan are teaming up once again for another horror project. The streaming service and Flanagan have announced the cast for The Midnight Club, a new series based on the book of the same name by author Christopher Pike. The cast includes a horror icon in the form of A Nightmare on Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp, who will join a full ensemble when the show begins production, which is expected to happen soon.

Mike Flanagan, director of Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The core cast of young adults at the center of the show is made up of up-and-comers. But some familiar faces who have worked with Flanagan in the past will be along for the ride as well. Here's what Flanagan had to say.

"As we barrel toward the start of production on Intrepid's new Netflix series The Midnight Club, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I'm honored and thrilled to announce our cast: Portraying the titular club of terminally ill young adults is an amazing group of young actors. The Midnight Club is made up of Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard and Sauriyan Sapkota. And joining them... I'm thrilled to welcome back some familiar faces as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel join the cast in supporting roles. (Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.) And finally... Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I'm honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her."

The Midnight Club will consist of ten episodes. Christopher Pike's original 1994 novel takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice for teenagers with terminal illnesses. It was home to the so-called Midnight Club, a group of five young people who met at midnight and told horror stories. One night they make a pact that the first of them to die would try to contact the others from beyond the grave.

Heather Langenkamp is best known as Nancy from the Nightmare on Elm Street series. Having the individual who survived several encounters with Freddy Kreuger on board certainly doesn't hurt the show's street cred. That much is certain. Concluding his thread on Twitter, Flanagan described the show as a dream project.

"I've been dreaming of this project since I was a teenager, and I cannot wait to embark on yet another adventure with my Intrepid partner in crime (and television) Trevor Macy, as well as the fantastic crew we've been cultivating. More to come as we get closer to shooting."

Mike Flanagan and Netflix have had a hugely successful partnership. Flanagan directed the movie Hush for the service before eventually making The Haunting of Hill House. That spawned a sequel series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, released last year. Flanagan has also wrapped Midnight Mass, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. You can check out the full thread from Mike Flanagan's Twitter.