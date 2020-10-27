Netflix has now released the first trailer for George Clooney's upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky. Focusing on what is sure to be a show-stopping central performance from the Academy Award winning actor, The Midnight Sky sky looks like an uncomfortably prescient experience, as well as an epic sci-fi adventure.

The Midnight Sky is a post-apocalyptic tale that follows Augustine Lofthouse, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Adapted from the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and with a script written by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith, George Clooney will also be on directing duty as well as starring as the movie's protagonist.

The movie stars Felicity Jones as Sully, Kyle Chandler as Mitchell, David Oyelowo as Commander Tom Adewole, Tiffany Boone as Maya, Demián Bichir as Sanchez, and Caoilinn Springall as Iris alongside Clooney as Augustine.

The Midnight Sky has Clooney looking unrecognizable with a large beard and patchy haircut disguising his leading man good looks. Clooney has described the movie as being a mixture of both The Revenant and Gravity and this comparison is clear to see, with the neat, safe, sterile atmosphere of the NASA spacecraft running parallel to the more sinisterly ethereal depiction of an Earth that is now drowned in merciless ice and snow.

Clooney discussed the movie at the most recent London Film Festival saying, "The guys at Netflix sent it over to me to act in it. I read it and loved it, and thought I'd actually rather take a swing at directing it." He continued, highlighting that the intimate nature of the movie is what drew him to the project, "I'd done a couple of space movies, so I knew how complicated the space stuff was going to be, but this one felt like a really intimate story about what mankind is capable of doing to mankind. I also liked the idea of a story of redemption, and this was kind of the ultimate story of redemption."

The Midnight Sky is filled with obvious comparisons to the current state of the world, something which Clooney was more than aware of, even before things got even worse, with the director and star hoping to make something that's at least a little optimistic. "[When we were shooting] there wasn't the pandemic, and we hadn't set the whole West Coast on fire," Clooney said in an interview with Vanity Fair last month.

"I mean, the picture we show of Earth doesn't look that much different than the satellite pictures of the West Coast right now. The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars-that has been percolating for quite some time. There's the sadness [in the film] of what man is capable of doing to man and how easily it can just be taken away. I wanted it [the movie] to be about redemption in a way. I wanted there to be some hopefulness in a fairly bleak story about the end of mankind."

The Midnight Sky is scheduled to be released in December 23, 2020, by Netflix. You can watch the trailer via Netflix's official YouTube channel.