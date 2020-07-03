Heads up, 90s Disney fans as The Mighty Ducks is finally streaming on Disney+. When the streaming service launched in November of last year, it seemed like there was a reasonably robust offering from the studio's back catalog. But there were some notable omissions and the Disney library was far from complete. Now, one of the most enduring live-action hits the Mouse House produced in the 90s is finally available to offer a little blast from the past. Nostalgia has proven to be a powerful thing, as the movie was one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

As part of the new batch of arrivals on Disney+ for July, The Mighty Ducks is now streaming as of this writing. The movie had been streaming on HBO Max as of late, but it has now shifted to its logical home for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, completists will need to wait a bit as the other two entries in the trilogy, D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks, won't be hitting the service until January 1, 2021.

The hockey flick managed to get a lot of renewed attention with the move to Disney+. Many fans celebrated the release on Twitter, sharing their personal rankings of the trilogy, expressing their excitement and what have you. Others cared to point out that the animated series existed as well. Some also made note of the fact that Hamilton is also available to stream, yet The Mighty Ducks was trending right there with it. That is an undoubtedly impressive accomplishment.

The Mighty Ducks was originally released in 1992, directed by Stephen Herek, it stars Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Heidi Kling, Josef Sommer and Joshua Jackson. The movie centers on trial lawyer Gordon Bombay (Estevez) who never loses a case. However, when he's hit with a community service assignment, this attorney is forced to coach a ragtag team of pee wee hockey players who can't skate, score and or win. Reluctant though he may be, Bombay takes on the task and comes to realize that there are more important things than winning. With a new attitude, Bombay and the Ducks come together, making it to a big game against a tough team. Though not exactly a critical darling (the movie holds a 23 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it proved to be a big enough hit, earning $50 million at the box office.

Disney understands that this is a franchise that has a lot of nostalgia-driven value well beyond its original box office take. The studio is currently working on a Mighty Ducks sequel series that will see Emilio Estevez return as Gordon Bombay. The project was officially confirmed earlier this year. The show will be set in the present day, with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham and Good Boys breakout Brady Noon also on board. There is no word currently on when the series will make its debut. In the meantime, subscribers can watch The Mighty Ducks via the Disney+ streaming service.

