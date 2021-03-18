It's official: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will bring back several fan favorites from the cast of the original movie trilogy. Disney+ has released our first look at the returning actors, with six of the former child stars reprising their Mighty Ducks roles. In one image, the six stand next to a much-smaller Emilio Estevez, showing just how much things have changed since the gang was last together in the 1990s.

As revealed by Disney, the returning characters will be featured in an upcoming episode of the series called "Spirit of the Ducks." The sneak peek photo reveals the returns of Connie "the Velvet Hammer" Moreau (Marguerite Moreau), Guy Germaine (Garette Ratliff Henson), Fulton Reed (Elden Henson), Adam "Cake Eater" Banks (Vincent Larusso), Ken "Little Bash Brother" Wu (Justin Wong), and Lester Averman (Matt Doherty).

Joshua Jackson isn't featured as Charlie Conway here, but that's not terribly surprising, given his busy schedule these days. Another noticeably absent character is Greg Goldberg, who was played by Shaun Weiss in all three Mighty Ducks movies. In fact, it was Goldberg who scored the game-winning shot at the end of the third installment. As Weiss's legal troubles and health problems in recent years are well-documented, it's not difficult to see why Goldberg isn't present.

Fortunately, things appear to be turning around for Weiss on a personal level. At what was probably his rock bottom moment, Weiss was arrest in January 2020 on charges of burglary and being under the influence of meth. He later checked into rehab with Mighty Ducks fans footing the bill for his sober living expenses through GoFundMe. This year, Weiss celebrated one full year of sobriety, and the former child actor was looking much better physically as well. As Weiss continues to get better, the odds increase of seeing him appear in the upcoming TV series someday.

Consisting of 10 episodes, Game Changers serves as a direct followup to the original movie trilogy. Emilio Estevez returns as Coach Gordon Bombay for the Mighty Ducks TV series, reprising the role he played in the three original movies. Lauren Graham also stars as a mother who helps her son Evan (Brady Noon) establish a junior hockey team when he is rejected by the famous Mighty Ducks. This time, Gordon will be going up against the Ducks as he becomes the coach of Evan's team.

Original writer Steven Brill created the TV series with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Additional cast members include Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, De'Jon Watts, and Dylan Playfair.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 26. New episodes will then be released on a weekly basis, with "Spirit of the Ducks" scheduled to premiere on April 30. While fans are waiting for the sequel series to drop, Disney has also made all three of the original Mighty Ducks movies available to watch now on Disney+. The first look photos of the returning cast members come to us from Disney+ on Twitter.