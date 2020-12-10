We now have our first look at The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the upcoming TV series in the works at Disney+. The preview comes as part of Disney's Investor Day presentation, which brought about tons of major announcements and revelations for various Disney projects. With a particular focus on the streaming service Disney+, several anticipated titles were given major updates, and for the reported Mighty Ducks sequel series, that included an official title along with a sneak peek preview.

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers continues the legacy of hockey's finest fowls. The Series picks up where the films left off. Emilio Estevez returns as Gordon Bombay and [Lauren Graham] is joining the flock," a followup tweet from Disney reads.

In the teaser trailer, we get a great look at the return of original star Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay. The footage also unveils co-star Lauren Graham in the series as she searches for a coach to lead a new junior hockey team. It's clear that her character isn't dealing with the most athletic group of youngsters, but fortunately, Bombay has plenty of experience with this kind of thing. It seems to capture the same comedic tone of the original Mighty Ducks as a heartwarming tale of underdogs overcoming the odds with just the right amount of humor dashed in.

Earlier this year, Estevez addressed his upcoming return to the role of Gordon Bombay.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said at the time. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket, and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

A previous report from TV Guide also sheds some light on the plot of the new Disney series. Per the report, Graham will play hockey mom Alex whose 12-year-old son, Evan, is unceremoniously cut from the Mighty Ducks hockey team. Unwilling to be defeated, Alex and Evan set out to create their own team of misfit youths and "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Directed by Stephen Herek and written by Steven Brill, The Mighty Ducks was released in 1992. It stars Estevez as a defense attorney sentenced to coach a youth hockey team as a consequence of a drunk driving charge. He excels at the job and helps the Ducks win the state championship. Because of the movie's immense success, two sequels would be produced: D2: The Mighty Ducks in 1994 and D3: The Mighty Ducks in 1996. The movie series also spawned an animated series, a video game, and a podcast called The Quack Attack dedicated to the three installments of the trilogy.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be streaming on Disney+ sometime in 2021 with an official premiere date yet to be revealed. This news comes to us from the official Disney twitter.