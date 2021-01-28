Disney+ has set a premiere date for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers with a new teaser posted online. Serving as a sequel to the movie trilogy from the 1990s, the 10-episode series even brings back Emilio Estevez to reprise his role as Coach Gordon Bombay. As revealed by Disney+ on Thursday, the release date for the series has been set for March 26. You can watch the new teaser trailer below.

Along with Emilio Estevez, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon as Alex and Evan, a mother and son hoping to create their own hockey team after Evan fails to make the Mighty Ducks junior hockey team. To compete with the Ducks, they enlist the help of Gordon Bombay, the team's original coach. And like the original, the new team will be made up of a group of underdogs with dreams of junior hockey success with the rest of the cast including Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, and De'Jon Watts.

Directed by Stephen Herek and written by Steven Brill, the original Mighty Ducks movie was released in 1992. It starred Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a defense attorney who gets arrested for drunk driving after his 30th successful case. Sentenced to perform 500 hours of community service, he is ordered to coach a youth hockey team. He coaches the "Mighty Ducks" to the championship while discovering his love for the game in the process.

Estevez would reprise the role in D2: The Mighty Ducks, which was released in 1994. In the sequel, written by Brill and directed by Sam Weisman, Coach Bombay reunites the Mighty Ducks so the team can represent the United States in the Junior Goodwill Games. Estevez would return as Bombay once again in 1996 for the third installment of the trilogy, D3: The Mighty Ducks from director Robert Lieberman and writers Brill and Jim Burnstein; this time, the Ducks win once again thanks to a game-winning goal from Greg Goldberg (Shaun Weiss).

This might not be the only role Estevez will soon be returning to. Young Guns writer John Fusco has teased that a third movie is in the works with Estevez reprising the role of Billy the Kid. Referring to the sequel as a "continuation of the Billy the Kid saga," Fusco tweeted an illustrated poster imagining Young Guns III. If the sequel comes to fruition, it wouldn't be surprising, as Estevez returning to the Mighty Ducks franchise shows that he's open to bringing back his iconic career roles from the past.

Game Changers was developed for Disney+ by original movie writer Steven Brill and showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Michael Spiller directs with James Griffiths serving as director on the pilot. Estevez, Brill, Goldsmith, Yuspa, Spiller, and Griffiths executive produce with Graham co-executive producing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners are also on board as non-writing executive producers alongside Jon Avnet and Jordan Kerner.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting on March 26. This news comes to us from Disney+ on Twitter.