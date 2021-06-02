Kenan Thompson will return for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers if the series gets a second season on Disney+. Serving as a sequel to the original movie trilogy from the 1990s, Game Changers stars Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay. Recently wrapping its first season on Disney+, the show also featured some of the original Ducks coming back for special appearances, though there were many key characters that didn't make it.

One person who was nowhere to be seen was Kenan Thompson, who played Russ Tyler in the second and third Mighty Ducks movies. It was a bummer not to see him, though it wasn't shocking, as Thompson's already balancing his SNL schedule with his new sitcom Kenan. Even so, the former child star has apparently agreed to appear in a potential second season, as showrunner Steven Brill revealed in a new interview with TVLine.

"Kenan and I [talked about]... he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I'm going to hold him to it," he said.

It's unclear if season 2 will happen at this point. Brill says he was told by the powers that be at Disney that the decision will be made after all ten episodes of the freshman season are released. We're now about one week away from the finale, so we should find out soon one way or the other which way Disney will go with the Mighty Ducks revival. It'd be a shame if season 2 doesn't happen, given Brill's plans to include everyone else from the movies that didn't get to appear in the show.

"To be honest, I wanted, every single one of them was my mandate," Brill further explained in a separate interview with ComicBook.com. "I wanted the entire team back. That was what we talked about in the writer's room... Everyone who was there at the very end in Ducks 3, that would have been my dream."

The showrunner added: "Josh [Jackson] and Kenan, Kenan was on SNL, Josh just had a baby, literally, that... I wish we could have had a few more people up though, but we really couldn't, unfortunately. But we will, we'll have everyone. Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

Another fan favorite from the original movies who didn't appear in the show is Greg Goldberg, played by Shaun Weiss. In recent years, Weiss has had various struggles with the law and addiction. Following an arrest in early 2020, Weiss has been working on getting better in a sober living facility. He celebrated one year of sobriety back in January and physically looks much better in more recent photos, which even includes a new set of teeth. It would certainly be an amazing moment for fans to see the return of Goldberg, so hopefully there's a way to get Weiss into the show as well.

For now, you can watch the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+. Let's keep our fingers crossed for a second season so we can see more of our fan favorites returning. This news comes to us from TVLine.