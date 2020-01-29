The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss was recently arrested and his mug shot is rather shocking. This isn't the first time that the Goldberg actor has run into trouble with the law in recent years, though these charges seem to be more serious than the last time. In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication. He was arrested again over this past weekend for burglary and meth-related charges, according to law enforcement. The 40-year old actor was taken into custody in Marysville, California.

Marysville police say that they received a call early Sunday morning about a possible garage burglary. Shaun Weiss allegedly broke the window of a car and was spotted inside when police arrived on the scene. Officers asked Shaun Weiss to get out of the vehicle and then arrested him. Police say, "Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his." He was booked at Yuba County Jail with a bail of $52,500 on charges of residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

When Shaun Weiss was arrested in 2018, he entered himself into a rehab program. His mug shot went viral and The Mighty Ducks and Heavyweights fans from around the world gathered to offer their support and encouragement. Weiss was touched by the love and decided to check himself in, though it's not clear how long he stayed. He had this to say in 2018.

"Everywhere I go, morning, noon, and night, folks whom I've never met before approach me with big smiles and hugs, invigorating encouragement, even food. And not junk, the good stuff, grandma's stuffed peppa's... I hear stories about how much Heavyweights or the Ducks movies impacted their lives or helped them through hard times or just made them laugh over and over. RELATED: Emilio Estevez Is the Most Profitable Actor in Hollywood Such a testament to all the blood, sweat and tears everybody put into those flicks during that magical time over 20 years ago. Please believe how medicinal these personal exchanges are for me. Even if you think I'm the knuckle-puck guy or the fat kid from Hook. In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery."

Much like Shaun Weiss' last mug shot, the former actor (his last role was in 2008) is unrecognizable to how he looked in The Mighty Ducks. It appears that Weiss has not been able to conquer his demons, though he may end up getting the help he needs this time around. While Weiss is only 40-years old, he looks like he could easily be in his 70s, due to the hardcore drug and alcohol abuse over the years.

The sad Shaun Weiss news comes just as Disney+ announced a new series based on The Mighty Ducks. Original star Emilio Estevez is returning as Coach Gordon Bombay. As for the rest of the original cast, it is unclear at this time if anyone else has signed on. The upcoming series will focus on a new young team with Estevez as the coach. KCRA News was the first to report on the Shaun Weiss arrest.

Shaun Weiss, Goldberg from Mighty Ducks is 41. Don’t do meth. pic.twitter.com/kJkJ5o2Y3W — JB August (@JB_August) January 29, 2020

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Really hoping shaun weiss gets the help he needs. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZrijtrhCIS — Shawn Palmer (@PalmerGuyBoston) August 6, 2018