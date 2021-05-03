No good deed goes unpunished in this Summer's cinematic heist vehicle, The Misfits, which will see one time James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, staring as a suave and uncatchable criminal, and leading a team of misfit con-artists in a heist for the ages. Like most films premiering in 2021, The Misfits will receive a double release, premiering in theatres on June 11th, and on Digital and On Demand June 15th.

Directed by Renny Harlin, The Misfits will focus on a group of international con artist who recruit Brosnan's Richard Pace, a suave and seemingly uncatchable criminal, in order to pull off what will surely be the score of a lifetime. This won't be just any ordinary bank job however, and Pace soon learns that in order to steal over one million dollars in gold, he and his new team will have to infiltrate a Middle-Eastern maximum security prison and extract their score right out from under the nose of the prison's corrupt owner, Warner Schultz, who is using the gold to fund terrorism around the globe.

Judging by what the trailer offers, this job will be unlike anything either Pace or any of these other modern-day Robin Hoods have ever attempted, and that it will take more than just fast cars, forged identities, and explosions for the team to walk away with even their freedom.

No stranger to heist films, director Renny Harlin saw commercial success with two similar action films in the early 90s, with the 1990 Die Hard sequel, Die Hard 2, and the 1993 Stallone led mountain top thriller, Cliffhanger. His success however hit a wall in 1995 when his pirate adventure, Cutthroat Island became a critical and commercial flop, going as far to be named the "biggest box office bomb of all time" by the Gunnies Book of World Records, losing an estimated 147 million. Harlin has seen varied success since the 90s, with several more of his films being nominated for Golden Raspberry Awards since Cutthroat Island, although The Misfits does look to bring Harlin back to his action roots, hopefully for the better.

Aside from the veteran actor Pierce Brosnan, who has seen steady work for over four decades, most notably playing British super-spy James Bond, the cast is rounded out by a group of up-and-coming action stars. Hermione Corfield, has held roles in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and more recently starred in the indie-horror sleeper hit, Sea Fever, while her co-star Jamie Chung, is easily recognizable as the deadly assassin Miho from Frank Millar's Sin City adaptions.

Meanwhile, Thai pop artist Mike d Angelo will be making his American film debut, alongside writer and producer turned actor, Rami Jaber, while television host Nick Cannon rounds out the cast of thieves. Many will however recognize Cannon, either from his breakout role in 2002's Drumline, or from his various hosting gigs, which include Americas Got talent, The Masked Singer, and MTV's Wild N' Out. The Misfits will break into theatres on June 11th, and see a subsequent at-home release on June 15th.