The Mitchells Vs. The Machines has now become the biggest Netflix animated film on the streaming service. Netflix stated that the film was viewed by 53 million member households in its first 28 days. These numbers are higher than the 43 million that watched Over the Moon and the 38 million that watched The Willoughbys within the same timeframe.

The animated film, which comes from Sony Pictures Animation, is a big hit with both critics and audiences and that has translated to its viewing numbers on Netflix. The Mitchells Vs. the Machines comes from the minds of Lord and Miller, who have delivered several animated hits including Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, The Lego Movie, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

The film centers around a dysfunctional family whose road trip is cut short after a smartphone takes over the world and begins sending robots to kidnap humans. It features an all-star comedic cast including Olivia Colman, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, and Eric Andre. It's directed by Michael Rianda who also lends his voice to the film.

In other film viewing news from Netflix, the Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood will be watched by 74 million in its first 28 days. The streamer also moved up Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead to 75 million, "up from the 72 million that it had initially predicted," according to Deadline. Army of the Dead is now tied for the eighth most-viewed film on Netflix with Project Power, the Jamie Foxx superpowers film from 2020. Extraction still sits at the most viewed film on the service with 99 million followed by Bird Box at 89 million.

In the television sector of Netflix, Sweet Tooth scored the highest number of views for any show released in the second quarter with 60 million subscribers checking it out. Another fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, came in second at 55 million views. The second part of Lupin scored 54 million, which isn't better than its debut but still solid numbers.

Many are also checking out the competition shows at Netflix as Too Hot to Handle scored 29 million views in its first four weeks. The Circle garnered 14 million views over four weeks. Both of these shows were released in a weekly format instead of the typical all-at-once release schedule Netflix is known for. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix also issued a statement regarding Nielsen's streaming measurement. The statement mentions "the ratings service's measurement of TV usage for June had the streamer accounting for 7 percent of screen time in the United States."

"Considering that we are less mature in other countries and that [the Nielsen figure] excludes mobile screens (where we believe our share of engagement is even lower), we are confident that we have a long runway for growth," the letter to shareholders reads. "As we improve our service, our goal is to continue to increase our share of screen time in the U.S. and around the world."

Right now, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is one of the best reviewed films of the year, sitting at a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many are considering this movie to be an early contender for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, an award usually won by Disney or Pixar. This news originated at Deadline.