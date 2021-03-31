We have a brand new trailer for Netflix's The Mitchells Vs. the Machines. The upcoming animated comedy comes from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are behind beloved hits such as The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This time, they are tackling some original material, with Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) in the director's chair. Described as "an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet...saving the world from the robot apocalypse," it looks to be right in line with what we've come to expect from the minds of Lord and Miller.

Little time is wasted as the trailer opens up with a shot of robots bringing destruction upon the world, searching for the last humans. The Mitchells then roll up on those robots in their 1993 station wagon, ready to fight and save the world. We then get acquainted with Katie, the daughter of the family, who was sort of the black sheep of the family before the robot uprising took hold. It looks to be a blend of apocalyptic, lighthearted action, along with a heartfelt tale of family bonding. A great deal of humor is injected into the footage as well. Not to mention a pug, who is destined to be the breakout star.

The voice cast is quite impressive. It includes Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Danny McBride (Pineapple Express), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls), Eric Andre (Bad Trip), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Chrissy Teigen (Lip Sync Battle), John Legend (La La Land), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Blake Griffin (Double Cross), Conan O'Brien (Conan), Sasheer Zamata (Spree), Elle Mills (The D Cut), Alex Hirsch (Fish Hooks) and Jay Pharoah (Unsane). Mike Rianda co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jeff Rowe (Disenchantment).

The Mitchells vs. The Machines centers on creative outsider Katie Mitchell. She is accepted to the film school of her dreams and is eager to leave home. But her nature-loving dad insists on driving her to school with the whole family for some bonding during one last forced road trip. Just as things seemingly can't get any worse, the family suddenly finds itself in the middle of the robot uprising. Everything from smartphones, to roombas, and even evil Furbys are employed to capture every human on the planet. It falls to the Mitchells, including upbeat mom Linda, quirky little brother Aaron, their squishy pug, Monchi, and two friendly, but simple-minded robots, to save humanity.

This was originally produced by Sony Pictures and was intended as a theatrical release. However, as theaters remained shut down for most of last year, Sony opted to sell the movie to Netflix instead. Sony had planned to release the movie under the title Connected at one point. Netflix opted to revert back to the original title. The deal was said to be valued at more than $100 million and includes the Chinese rights. The Mitchells vs. The Machines arrives April 30.