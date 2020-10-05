Shudder continues to stack the terror in October with an all-new original horror anthology film, The Mortuary Collection. Horror maestro Sam Raimi calls The Mortuary Collection "A twisted tapestry of grisly fun and endlessly inventive terror" and Rotten Tomatoes praises it as "One of the best horror anthologies in years."

The Mortuary Collection is the feature debut from writer/director Ryan Spindell, who also contributed to Quibi and Sam Raimi's celebrated 50 States of Fright series. The film stars beloved character actor Clancy Brown, widely recognized as one of the most prolific and versatile performers in Hollywood, and best known for his roles in Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, Starship Troopers as well as Brother Justin Crowe on HBO's Carnivàle, Kelvin Inman on ABC's Lost, and as the voice of Mr. Krabs in Sponge Bob Square Pants. A Shudder original.

A young drifter applies for a job at the local mortuary and meets an eccentric mortician (Clancy Brown) who chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last.

Five twisted tales of terror, The Mortuary Collection transports you back to horror anthology films of the 70s with loving inspiration from EC horror comics, Peter Jackson, Steven Spielberg, and the power of storytelling, and is a Halloween classic in the making.

The film also stars Caitlin Fisher (Teen Wolf), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Barak Hardley (Spell), Sarah Hey (Braid) and Christine Kilmer. The Mortuary Collection is produced by Spindell, Allison Friedman and T. Justin Ross with special effects from the Academy Award Winning company Amalgamated Dynamics, Inc., who worked on Tremors, Death Becomes Her, Starship Troopers, and many more.