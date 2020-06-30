The Mothman Legacy, a new documentary that examines the famed urban legend, is set to arrive this October. 1091 as acquired the global digital and broadcast rights to the doc and is set to release it digitally on October 20. A trailer has also been released that previews the examination of this figure from the world of cryptozoology.

The trailer opens up with a man's alleged encounter with the Mothman, providing a familiar description of the beast. We get a little bit of a history lesson regarding the figure but the trailer mostly relies on supposed first-hand accounts to paint a picture for the viewer. Director Seth Breedlove had this to say in a statement.

"We couldn't be happier to team with 1091 in the release of our latest Small Town Monsters film, The Mothman Legacy. The crew and I believe we've created something truly unique with this project; a terrifying real-life horror story, and a case study on the roots of a modern myth. Featuring interviews with witnesses of the Mothman, alongside experts, authors and locals, this is a story that was begging to be told and we're anxious to unveil this untold chapter in the mountain states monstrous past."

In The Mothman Legacy, the legend of the Mothman, is examined. The red-eyed creature was seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as TNT. Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960's phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a number of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. The documentary will examine whether or not the figure's legacy can be traced back even further. Jim Martin, vice president of 1091 Media, had this to say in a statement.

"Seth, and SmallTown Monsters have brought one of the greatest mysteries to life with The Mothman Legacy. The film gives a fresh take on the terrifying legend of The Mothman creature and the encounters that plagued Point Pleasant VA."

This serves as a sequel to the 2017 movie The Mothman of Pleasant Point. There have been more than 200 alleged sightings of the creature over the years. The creature was popularized by author John Keel thanks to his book, The Mothman Prophecies, which was published in 1975. The book was later turned into a movie in 2002, which starred Richard Gere.

Originally, the documentary was going to hold its premiere at the Mothman Festival on September 18. The annual event was canceled, which left the filmmakers to seek other options. The timing could work out quite well as The Mothman Legacy will arrive online just in time for Halloween. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself. This news was first reported by Deadline.