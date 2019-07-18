Netflix has announced a brand new docuseries called The Movies That Made Us down at Comic-Con. The new series is a spin-off from the popular Toys That Made Us series, which just announced its third season at San Diego Comic-Con. The show calls itself, "the spinoff we never knew we needed but always wanted," and promises, "the same deep dive - even bigger icons." This will definitely be welcome news for fans of The Toys That Made Us.

As announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Movies That Made Us will start streaming in the fourth quarter on Netflix. The first season focuses on Die Hard, Home Alone, Dirty Dancing, and Ghostbusters. There are some familiar faces discussing these four iconic movies and a lot more lesser-known faces teased in the debut comic-con trailer. Talking about toys and their manufacturers seems to be a lot easier to do than trying to get ahold of some of the people involved with some of the biggest movies of all time. This could end up posing a problem down the line as the show moves forward, or it could get bigger and easier to get interviews as time goes on.

Following a format similar to The Toys That Made Us, some of the facts we'll all learn when The Movies That Made Us premieres are the reason why "Nobody puts Baby in a corner" from Dirty Dancing is "a ridiculous line," though we probably already know the answer to that. Additionally, we get to see Die Hard star Reginald VelJohnson revisits Nakatomi Plaza over 30 years after his Al Powell character stuffed twinkies in his mouth and helped John McClane take down Hans Gruber and his terrorist crew on Christmas Eve.

Netflix and The Nacelle Company, the brains behind the hit docuseries, The Toys That Made Us, are bringing a new, and equally deep nostalgic dive into pop culture that entertained and still continues to entertain the masses. The Movies That Made Us will apparently have viewers "cheering on John McClane and Kevin McCallister in the Christmas Eve battles of their lives." The show also claims to have viewers "dancing the night away with Johnny and Baby, while tapping in to the supernatural with a team of ghost-busting scientists." That's a lot of promising, but if it's done half as well as The Toys That Made Us, we should all be in for a treat.

There is no official release date for The Movies That Made Us at this time. For now, Netflix is just saying Q4 of this year. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see the new series. Additionally, The Toys That Made Us season three is also on the way and does not have an official release date either, though it will come out this year. It tackles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and WWF Wrestling toy lines. You can check out the trailer for The Movies That Made Us below, thanks to Deadline.