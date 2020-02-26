Netflix is officially bringing back The Movies That Made Us for season 2. The hit series debuted on the streaming platform last year and covered some of the biggest cult classics of all time. The second season was announced via a social media video in which an old VHS tape with the docuseries' title scrawled out on it is taken out of the VCR. Season 1 is then scratched out and replaced with season 2. This is clearly exciting news, but what movies are they going to tackle this time around?

After its first smash season telling the stories behind some of the most beloved cult classics of all time - Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters, Home Alone, and Die Hard - the nostalgia-centered docuseries from the people behind The Toys That Made Us will return with a slate of new facts, cast interviews, debunked movie myths, and more later this year. An official release date for The Movies That Made Us has yet to be revealed, but Netflix will more than likely announce that in the next few months.

The Movies That Made Us creator Brian Volk-Weiss started with the Netflix docuseries The Toys That Made Us. The series debuted in 2017 and quickly became a hit on the streaming service. They have featured He-Man, G.I. Joe, Barbie, Transformers, Star Wars, Star Trek, LEGO, Hello Kitty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and even wrestling toys, which had a pretty dramatic story. Each episode is a fascinating look into what went into making these iconic toys and the stories behind their creations.

The Movies That Made Us tweaks the formula just a little and tries to go as in-depth as they possibly can on a certain movie. Brian Volk-Weiss says they chose Home Alone for the comedic aspects, while Die Hard was chosen because it fits into the holiday movie spirit for a lot of people. It's also one of the most iconic 1980s action movies, which helps things. But, where with the Netflix docuseries go next? Will they continue in the 1980s realm, or will they branch off into another decade? While nothing has been announced, it appears that the VHS era will be represented yet again.

Top Gun seems like a good fit for The Movies That Made Us. Plus, there's a sequel on the way, which means the producers could probably get some good interviews. It would definitely be a win/win situation for all parties involved. Back to the Future also seems like an episode waiting to happen, especially since we know there won't be any reboots, sequels, or remakes any time soon. The Princess Bride seems like an obvious choice too. Robocop would also be a great one to tackle. Let's hope they can secure the rights to some of these gigantic movies. You can check out The Movies That Made Us season 2 announcement below, thanks to the Nacelle Company Instagram account.