The news of Rob Zombie rebooting The Munsters has generated quite the response on social media, and one interesting piece of fan art has given us a preview of what the movie might look like. Zombie, who debuted as a filmmaker with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses, typically creates characters with a certain kind of look and personality. On Instagram, artist Doug McHardlane crafted some artwork of the classic sitcom giving the monster family members a Devils Rejects-style makeover. You can check it out below.

"So this has been in my head ever since I heard that Rob Zombie has the rights to reboot The Munsters," McHardlane says in the caption. "Hopefully I'm wrong about what will happen here but just incase I'm not it's here time stamped so I can say I told ya so."

McHardlane drew up this artwork back in March when the news of Rob Zombie's take on The Munsters was first announced. At the time, the news was just a rumor with no official confirmation from Zombie or Universal Pictures, where the project was reportedly in development. A recent post from Zombie finally confirmed the information with the filmmaker and musician posting the movie's official logo on his Instagram account.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie said in the Instagram post. "My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"

As the rumors that the movie was happening have been proven true, it stands to reason that some of the rumored casting information may also be accurate. The original report suggested that two of Zombie's preferred actors would be starring with Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, and Richard Brake were also reportedly cast in major roles, though their characters weren't named. Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson is also rumored to be cast in a supporting role.

Rob Zombie is certainly best known for his unique brand of horror movies. In 2019, his newest movie , 3 from Hell, was released in theaters. It featured one of the final performances for Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding while also bringing back Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby and Bill Moseley as Otis Driftwood. It was one of the most violent and disturbing of Zombie's movies to date.

Given Zombie's filmmaking style, there's concern from fans that his reboot of The Munsters won't be befitting of the classic series. Most fans of the original show seem to prefer the monster family to keep the family-friendly aspects of their story. The good news is that Zombie hasn't given any indication that this will be another R-rated horror, and given that he's a lifelong fan of the original show, it seems more likely he'll try to stay more faithful to the series.

Reportedly, The Munsters is currently in production in Budapest. A release date hasn't yet been named for the movie, but there are additional rumors that the project is intended for an exclusive premiere on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The fan art of Rob Zombie's The Munsters was posted by Doug McHardlane on Instagram.