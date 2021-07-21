Rob Zombie has provided another sneak peek at The Munsters Movie, this time revealing a look at Herman Munster's design. Earlier this year, it was reported that Zombie would be rebooting The Munsters with a new live-action movie. After officially confirming the news, Zombie has since been keeping fans posted on the project's progress and was recently in Budapest to scout locations for the shoot.

One of the recent updates on The Munsters revealed a first look at Grandpa Munster's wig. Zombie has now offered a sneak peek at Herman Munster by posting images of the sculpt being built of the character's forehead, and like the original series, it's reminiscent of Frankenstein's monster. It even includes the same scar on his forehead, another indication that the Munster family will look very similar to how they appeared on the classic sitcom.

Herman Munster was played by late actor Fred Gwynne in the original TV series. As of now, Zombie has not officially confirmed the rumored names that are a part of the cast, but it's been reported that Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman in the upcoming reboot. Phillips has frequently appeared in Zombie's movies, including in the director's last flick 3 from Hell, so the potential casting makes sense. Sheri Moon Zombie is also rumored to play Herman's wife Lily Munster, but like her husband Rob, she has stayed quiet whether she's officially in the cast.

Richard Brake and Dan Roebuck are also among the rumored names to appear as main cast members alongside Lost star Jorge Garcia, but their roles haven't been disclosed. Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson also reportedly stars in a supporting role. This could always change as none of these names have been officially confirmed by Zombie as of this time, but as pre-production is moving along very quickly, we'll hopefully get more casting information soon. This news all came from the earliest report about the movie at murphysmultiverse.com.

Rob Zombie has also posted images of the wardrobe's sleepwear designs for Herman and Lily Munster. He also unveiled the actual blueprints for 1313 Mockingbird Lane, revealing that he's having the Munsters home built to look exactly as it did in the original TV series. He has since announced his plans to construct the entire neighborhood with every other house on Mockingbird Lane getting built as well.

No plot details have been shared about Zombie's reboot, but it appears that his goal is to make the movie very faithful to the original TV series. Airing for two seasons and 70 episodes between 1964 and 1966, the comedy series followed the home life of a family of benign monsters living in the fictional town of Mockingbird Heights. There have been various reboots and reimaginings over the years, but fans are particularly intrigued by Zombie's take on The Munsters.

While we haven't yet been given a release date for The Munsters, there are rumors that the movie will be released on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, perhaps simultaneously with a theatrical release. In the meantime, Zombie is doing a great job on keeping his fans updated on the movie's progress. This news comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.