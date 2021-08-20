Construction has officially begun on 1313 Mockingbird Lane. As of now, Rob Zombie is hard at work developing his upcoming reboot of The Munsters, and he's been sparing no expense in making the movie faithful to the original TV series. He has previously unveiled his plans to build all of Mockingbird Lane along with the Munster house, and the crew has already laid down the pavement and started building some of the neighboring houses.

On Friday, Rob Zombie took to Instagram to reveal that work has started on the actual Munster family home. He included an image of workers building the structure that will represent 1313 Mockingbird Lane in the reboot, and though it's early in the process, it appears to be coming along rather nicely. You can take a look at the photo below.

In the caption, Zombie writes: "BIG NEWS! Direct from the set of The Munsters! Construction on the Munsters house has officially begun! Stay posted for more updates as this icon structure returns to life!"

Rob Zombie has been consistent in updating fans on the progress of the movie every step of the way. With rumors swirling that he was developing a new take on The Munsters, Zombie officially confirmed the project with an Instagram post in June. Ever since, he has been posting various photos from the pre-production process, including sneak peeks at some of the wardrobe and makeup that will be adorned by the characters in the movie.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie said in his June post. "My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"

Something Zombie continues to hold back on is an official announcement about the cast. There are rumors of Sheri Moon Zombie playing Lily Munster with Jeff Daniel Phillips co-starring as Herman, but this hasn't been confirmed by anyone involved. Other rumored names attached to the cast include Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Sylvester McCoy. It's unclear which characters these actors might be playing, and similarly, none of them have been confirmed.

The Munsters originally aired for two seasons between 1964-66. Originally produced as a satire of classic sitcoms like Leave it to Beaver, the series was a hit with high ratings and was even nominated for the Best TV Series Golden Globe Award. Following a family of benign monsters, the show starred Fred Gwynne as the Frankenstein's monster-like Herman, Yvonne De Carlo as his bride Lily, Beverley Owen & Pat Priest as their niece Marilyn, Butch Patrick as their werewolfish son Eddie, and Al Lewis as Lily's father Grandpa, an over-the-hill Count Dracula.

Because Zombie has long been a fan of The Munsters, many fans are feeling optimistic about his upcoming take on the iconic TV family. The sneak peeks the filmmaker has shown us so far have all been very faithful to the classic show. Despite the overly violent and gritty nature of some of Zombie's other movies, it would appear his Munsters will feel more like the original TV series.