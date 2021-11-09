In an image posted straight from the set of The Munsters Movie, director Rob Zombie has revealed our first look at the the movie itself. As of now, the project is underway in Budapest after Zombie had the set for 1313 Mockingbird Lane built completely from scratch along with the rest of Mockingbird Heights. After a recent cast reveal, the cameras are rolling, as we can see in the new photo from the set below.

Front and center in the photo is a director's chair featuring The Munsters branding. A look behind the chair reveals the monitors to give us the smallest peek at the actual footage from the Rob Zombie movie. Because it's in the background and a bit out of focus, the image is not clear, though we can see that he's shooting something inside the home. Looking around the monitors on the right also provides a peek at some of the decor from the inside of the set.

This is the latest of several updates for The Munsters, Rob Zombie has been providing fans with since the start of production. Last month, he unveiled the first photo of three main cast members in character: Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. They posed in front of the house in a separate image.

Other cast members are rumored, and because the confirmed cast so far were also already rumored, it seems likely that the other names will be a part of the project. Their roles haven't been revealed, but there has been word that The Munsters also stars Richard Brake, Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia, and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson. With cameras rolling on the set, perhaps it won't be long before Rob Zombie shows us a peek at the other cast members as well.

It's been clear from the start that Zombie intends to make this movie a very faithful recreation of the original TV series. He has made no secrets about being a lifelong fan of the series, and that has been well documented for decades. One of his most popular songs, "Dragula," is a direct reference to The Munsters. He even included footage from the "Hot Rod Herman" episode as an Easter egg shown in Zombie's very first movie House of 1000 Corpses.

If the Munster house in the new movie looks familiar, that's also because Zombie has been trying to make the set look exactly as it did in the TV show. This included using blueprints to get the details just right before putting his new Munsters into makeup and moving them in. Some fans of the TV show may have had some reservations about Zombie's involvement, as the filmmaker is best known for his vulgar and violent horror flicks, but everything we've seen from The Munsters so far seems more like a faithful homage.

Rob Zombie has not set an official release date for The Munsters with Universal, but the rumored plan is for the movie to be given a day-and-date release by premiering both in movie theaters and on Peacock for streaming. The latest update comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.