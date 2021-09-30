The new 1313 Mockingbird Lane looks like it's all ready for the Munster family to move into in the latest set videos from Rob Zombie's The Munsters. Zombie, a superfan of the original TV series, is currently working on a reboot that will reimagine the beloved monster family in an all-new movie. Online, he has been regularly updating his fans on the movie's progress, revealing last week some of the construction on the houses he's building.

In a new post on Instagram, Rob Zombie has posted a new set of images, and it's incredible how far along 1313 Mockingbird Lane has come in just one week's time. As it stands now, the house looks almost ready to go, looking a lot like the house the Munsters lived in in the original show. In the caption, Zombie writes, "What a difference 7 days can make! 1313 is looking good! Lots of work left to do, but it is getting there!"

Indeed, it's pretty wild looking at the production process from the starting point until now. On Aug. 20, Rob Zombie posted the first image of the Munsters' house's construction. It's been just a bit longer than a month since, and now the house is looking incredible. Meanwhile, Zombie has also been having all of the neighboring houses on Mockingbird Lane built as well, and the fast-moving construction of the entire neighborhood is looking like filming should be starting very soon.

It's been reported that The Munsters will shoot in Budapest, but it's not exactly clear when the cameras will start rolling. Before that point, we would expect that Rob Zombie might officially confirm some cast members. There are, of course, some rumored names that are attached to the movie, but Zombie has not confirmed nor denied any of these reports. The rumored cast includes Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Sylvester McCoy, and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson are also reportedly involved.

There's a lot of excitement from fans happy to see The Munsters getting a new life on the big screen. Even so, some are wondering how far it will stray from the family-friendly tone of the original series with a horror filmmaker like Rob Zombie at the helm. Zombie is known for writing and directing particularly violent horror movies, and there's been speculation his Munsters will be an R-rated reimagining.

As with the cast, Zombie hasn't said what he has in mind exactly for the tone of The Munsters. However, he has made it clear he is a huge fan of the original series, recently calling it the "greatest show ever." As a lifelong Munsters fan, he may be more inclined to develop a movie that's more faithful to the source material, delving into something a bit more lighthearted and comedic, but while maintaining that gothic horror vibe.

There isn't a release date yet set for The Munsters reboot. The plan is reportedly to release the movie in theaters and on Peacock with a day-and-date release. We'll have to stay tuned for more updates from the set courtesy of Rob Zombie.