WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash hopes Rob Zombie will cast him as Herman Munster in The Munsters, an upcoming movie adaptation based on the classic comedy series. In the original TV show, Herman, a spoof of Frankenstein's monster and the Munster family patriarch, was played by legendary actor Fred Gwynne. Just recently, Zombie shared an image on Instagram revealing the clay sculpt that will be used for the character's forehead, complete with the familiar scar on the side.

Rob Zombie has been rather open with fans about the pre-production process of The Munsters Movie, but he has stopped short of announcing any casting information. There have been names floating around as rumored cast members, but until this news is made official by Zombie or Universal, other actors might be intrigued by the possibility of getting involved. Enter Kevin Nash, who has also sporadically worked as an actor in addition to his pro wrestling career.

In a recent interview for WWE's The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin, Nash opened up about his lengthy wrestling career and his various accolades. Speaking with "Stone Cold," Nash also touched on his acting work, and he then specifically brought up The Munsters as the movie he next wants to take on. From the interview:

"I love to act. Like right now, Rob Zombie's got the rights to The Munsters. I'd love to play Herman. The thing is, there's a sensibility and a femininity in Herman Munster. That would be if I had to pick the perfect role that I've always wanted to play."

After the interview with Austin, Nash retweeted a post on Twitter from a fan that read, "Hey @RobZombie ... Got to make it happen! @RealKevinNash should be the next Herman Munster."

Many wrestling fans may not realize that Kevin Nash was who played Super Shredder in the 1991 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. He also has appeared in various movies over the years like The Punisher, The Longest Yard, Grandma's Boy, John Wick, and the Magic Mike movies. He last appeared in 2020's Chick Fight with Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne, and Alec Baldwin.

You can't blame Kevin Nash for throwing his name into the hat for The Munsters, as Zombie has had no issues in enlisting pro wrestling stars for his movies in the past. Diamond Dallas Page appeared as a bounty hunter alongside Danny Trejo in the gritty horror flick The Devil's Rejects. Tyler Mane, a former pro wrestler who performed in World Championship Wrestling as The Wall, played Rob Zombie's incarnation of Michael Myers in both of the filmmaker's Halloween movies.

The problem for Nash is that the role of Herman Munster might have already been cast. As of now, Zombie has not officially confirmed any of the rumored casting information, but a previous report from Murphy's Multiverse claims that Jeff Daniel Phillips has been cast in the role. Phillips has appeared in many of Zombie's previous movies including his most recent, 3 from Hell, which was released in 2019.

We're still waiting on official casting announcements for The Munsters from Zombie, and a release date also has yet to be revealed. You can watch the full interview with Kevin Nash on The Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock.