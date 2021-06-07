It's official: Rob Zombie is making The Munsters Movie. Back in March, word broke that the House of 1000 Corpses director was teaming up with Universal Pictures to reboot the classic sitcom as an all-new movie with plans to start filming the project in Budapest. Zombie has since remained firmly quiet on the subject, but a subsequent update in April suggested that the movie would be heading straight to the streaming service Peacock.

Finally putting the rumors to rest, Zombie has officially confirmed that The Munsters movie is happening with himself at the helm. On Instagram, the musician and filmmaker posted what appears to be the official logo for his movie. At the top is the phrase "a Rob Zombie film," proving that, yes, Zombie is in fact making The Munsters. In the caption of the photo, he further addressed his excitement while promising additional information will come soon.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Rob Zombie exclaims. "My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"

Because the original report from Murphy's Multiverse that the project was happening turned out to be accurate, we may already know who will be starring in the movie. Per that report, Zombie was bringing back many of his staples from past movie projects to play some of the main roles. This includes Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster. Daniel Roebuck and Richard Brake, two more of Zombie's preferred actors, are also said to star in undisclosed roles, as are Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) and Jorge Garcia (Lost).

The news of Zombie rebooting The Munsters has been polarizing with fans. At this time, it's unclear if Zombie intends to reboot the family sitcom with his typical hard-R style, but the thought of adding excessive F-bombs and extreme violence to The Munsters doesn't sit right with some fans of the original show. Perhaps we'll get a better idea of where Zombie is taking the movie when he divulges more information soon, as he just teased on Instagram.

Fortunately, Zombie does come into the project with a great appreciation for the TV series, so he seems to understand what it was that made the sitcom special. He has covered the show's theme song in the past, while one of his biggest hits, "Dragula," is a direct reference to the series. Zombie has also been featured on the commentary track for the Scream Factory Blu-ray release of Munsters, Go Home. It's not the same situation as just another studio head .

For now, there isn't a release date attached to Rob Zombie's movie adaptation of The Munsters. We'll have to keep an eye on Zombie's social media feeds to find out additional information on the project, but it's certainly significant that Zombie has officially confirmed the reports after months of rumors. This news comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.