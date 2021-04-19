Rob Zombie's reported The Munsters Movie is now rumored to be headed straight to streaming as a Peacock exclusive. The latest rumors on the project were reported by Bloody Disgusting. Last month, the outlet Murphy's Multiverse reported that the House of 1000 Corpses director was set to make a new live-action movie adaptation of The Munsters for Universal Pictures. While the news still has yet to be officially confirmed by Zombie or the studio, word at the time was that shooting was scheduled to begin in Budapest in May.

Now, a new rumor reported by Bloody Disgusting potentially sheds some new light on the story. According to the outlet, the plan for Rob Zombie's Munsters movie is for the project to be developed for NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. Potentially, the movie will also premiere in theaters courtesy of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on the same day it starts streaming on Peacock, similar to what Warner Bros. has been doing with new releases at HBO Max.

The rumor mill also reports that the budget for The Munsters by Rob Zombie is in the $30-40 million range. When the story was first reported by Murphy's Multiverse, it was revealed that the cast would include Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Frequent Zombie collaborators Daniel Roebuck and Richard Brake were also said to be cast in undisclosed roles alongside Jorge Garcia (Lost) and Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark).

While Zombie is known for his excessively violent and vulgar movies, his appreciation for The Munsters is well known among his fans. He previously covered the show's iconic theme song, while another one of his most popular tunes, "Dragula," is a direct reference to the series. Howard Stern has described how Zombie had given him a Herman Munster puppet as a surprise gift. The musician and filmmaker was also featured on the commentary track for Scream Factory's Blu-ray release of Munsters, Go Home.

The original incarnation of The Munsters was developed by Norm Liebmann and Ed Haas and aired for 70 episodes between 1964 and 1966. In the years since, the series has maintained a large cult following, which obviously includes Rob Zombie. Its original cast featured Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as Lily, Al Lewis as Grandpa, Butch Patrick as Eddie, and Pat Priest and Beverly Owen sharing the role of Marilyn. Mel Blanc and Bob Hastings also voiced The Raven.

Debuting as a filmmaker with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses, Rob Zombie has gone on to helm a variety of horror movies. His other titles include The Devil's Rejects, The Lords of Salem, 31, and 3 from Hell. He also remade John Carpenter's classic slasher flick Halloween in 2007 followed by a sequel, Halloween II, in 2009. It's unclear if Zombie's take on The Munsters will be more in line with the original series, or if it will come with Zombie's hard R-rated style, but fans of thef filmmaker are nonetheless intrigued. The Munsters is currently streaming on Peacock if you want to binge the original series ahead of Rob Zombie's reported remake.