Rob Zombie has just dropped another big update on The Munsters Movie, his planned movie adaptation of the classic comedy series. Earlier this year, word broke out that Zombie was developing a new movie based on the sitcom of which he's been a lifelong fan. He has since officially confirmed his involvement and has been keeping his fans updated on the pre-production process in the weeks since.

On Monday, Rob Zombie posted an image to Instagram revealing blueprints for the set of the Munsters' family house at 1313 Mockingbird Lane. As seen in the picture, the house looks to be modeled exactly as it appeared in the original TV show. This might assuage some concerns that fans have that Zombie is not going to stay faithful to the source material, as he's going through some great lengths to do just that. In fact, he even writes how he wants to ensure that it looks like the very same house.

In the caption, Zombie writes: "The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction. Get ready for the most perfect Munsters house since 1964. I want this thing exact."

Recently, Zombie has been scouting locations for The Munsters in Budapest for other locations to be featured in the movie. It's good to know that he's opting to have the actual Munsters' family home built as a way of properly paying homage to the original series. It's still unclear if Zombie plans to keep the story light-hearted and comedic in tone as well, much like the sitcom, or if he'll want to give the movie his usual hard R-rating. At this point, it seems more like he's interested in staying faithful to the show.

Casting information is not officially confirmed, but we can presume Zombie's wife and longtime collaborator Sheri Moon Zombie will be involved. The original report stated that she was set to play Lily Munster opposite Jeff Daniel Phillips as her husband Herman, though these plans could always change as nothing is official just yet. Other rumored names for the cast include frequent Zombie movie stars Dan Roebuck and Richard Brake as well as Lost star Jorge Garcia and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson.

In the mid 1960s, The Munsters ran for two seasons with 70 overall episodes. A sitcom depicting the home life of a family of monsters, the series starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverly Owen, Pat Priest, and Butch Patrick. When the news of the reboot was announced, Patrick personally visited Zombie to go for a ride in the Koach, one of the vehicles built and driven by the family in the original sitcom. There's probably no one more excited for this movie than Rob himself.

The Munsters doesn't yet have an official production start date, but with Zombie on the prowl for locations and having sets designed, we can't be too far off from having the cameras start rolling. Similarly, there's no release date set at this time, but there are rumors that the movie could be released simultaneously on Peacock when it premieres in theaters. You can stay updated by following Rob Zombie on Instagram.