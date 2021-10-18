We finally have our first look at The Munsters reboot cast. On Instagram, director Rob Zombie has posted some new images that officially confirms three of the new movie's cast members: Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. You can check out the reveal post below, with the three cast members seated in front of the Munsters house Zombie had built for the movie.

In the caption, Rob Zombie writes, "Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

It would appear that the rumors were true regarding the movie's cast. From the start, there were reports that Jeff Daniel Phillips would play Herman with Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily. Dan Roebuck happened to be one of the other cast members rumored for the cast, though the role he would be portraying wasn't clear. We now have confirmation that he's the new Grandpa.

As far as the other rumored cast members go, frequent Rob Zombie collaborator Richard Brake is another name that's reportedly involved, though it was similarly unclear who he'd be playing. Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy has also suggested he's going to be in Zombie's next movie, and some fans had theorized he might be playing Grandpa. Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson and Lost star Jorge Garcia are the other names that are still rumored.

It's unclear if cameras have officially started rolling on The Munsters, but if not, we can presume that filming is imminent. Just recently, Zombie revealed that the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set had just been completed. He's come a long way since the area they're using was nothing more than grass and dirt a few months ago, as he had the entire house built from scratch using blueprints to make sure the details looked "exact."

He went the extra mile by having all of the Munsters' neighbors' homes built as well, constructing all of Mockingbird Lane rather than just the one house. The filmmaker has been posting updates regularly online showcasing the complete process, and it shows the real dedication he has to making this a faithful adaptation. Due to the violent and raunchy nature of his previous movies, there had been concern from some fans that The Munsters reboot would be a total reimagining in that style. There's no indication as of now that this will be the case.

It helps that Rob Zombie has been a lifelong fan of The Munsters. He has even included footage of the show in his first movie, House of 1000 Corpses, and recently referred to the classic sitcom as the "greatest show ever." It looks like Zombie wants to try something new with The Munsters, as while it's a horror-themed program, it's much more family-friendly than typical Rob Zombie movies. Given his nearly two decades of experience as a filmmaker and his lifelong love for The Munsters, he's perhaps the best person for the job of giving the series a new life.

The Munsters doesn't have an official release date, but rumor is, it will have a day-and-date release both in theaters and on Peacock. The new sneak peek comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.