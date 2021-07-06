While there are many fans of The Munsters eagerly awaiting more details about Rob Zombie's upcoming movie reboot, it may be time to curb your enthusiasm as Sheri Moon Zombie has said it is going to be "a while" before there is anything to show. Sharing an image on her Facebook account, the actress who will be taking on the role of Lily Munster gave fans their first update on the movie since its formal announcement by Zombie, but it wasn't exactly what they were hoping for.

"Seeing folks ask when a trailer is coming out," she said about The Munsters Movie. "The film is in pre-production, currently being location scouted so nothing to show for a while yet."

The post included a picture taken on board the "Munster Koach", which is the second time the vehicle has been seen recently after being used in snaps just after the initial announcement was made about the project. Zombie is a life-long fan of the old comedy series, but as yet it is not clear exactly what direction he will take the classic property. The Zombie brand doesn't usually scream family fun, and is much more likely to just make you scream, so above all else, it is this information that most fans are really wanting to find out.

Posting on his Instagram last month, Rob Zombie surprised many by writing, "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! The MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress. " Obviously this last sentence is what has fuelled many questions from fans, and while he says "as things progress", to many this means no less than several updates every day from right now. For those people, it is going to be a long wait for that update.

Universal, in a very Disney move, are currently in the middle of reviving many of their old horror properties, and after their "Dark Universe" failed to make it into the light, it was their standalone The Invisible Man, which completely reimagined the old property as a dark horror focusing on domestic abuse, that gave them a hit movie that seemed to garner praise from both critics and audiences. As the director of that movie stated in an interview with ComicBook,com that he was not in the habit of doing sequels, it could be that The Munsters will become another of their reimagined horror efforts.

With the movie being in the very early stages of pre-production, as noted by Sheri Moon Zombie, we will have a few months to wait before we even get to the point of seeing the movie start shooting, so will not likely see anything of real interest until the turn of the year. There is obviously no word yet on when the new movie will be released, but based on a reasonable time line it Is likely to be around the beginning of 2023 at the earliest. So settle down, Munsters fans, it is going to be a long old wait for that trailer.